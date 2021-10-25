Body found near car of missing Springdale woman

SPRINGDALE -- Police found a woman's body near Kansas, Okla., a short distance from where they found the car of a Springdale woman who had been missing since Thursday.

The body will be sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and manner and cause of death. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Ava Moore, 82, of Springdale, went missing Thursday from her home on Carly Road. Her 2011 gray Toyota Camry was also missing from her home.

A Springdale police detective at about 2 p.m. Sunday received a call that Moore's purse and contents had been found by someone in a rural area near the town of Kansas. Her car was located a short distance away unoccupied.

Kansas, Okla., is 15 miles west of Siloam Springs.

Detectives with the Springdale Police Department, as well as agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma, searched the area around the car and found the body Monday.

This investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the northeastern division of the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation at (918) 456-0653 or the Springdale Police Department at 751-4542.