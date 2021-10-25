City fall cleanup this week in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln will have its fall cleanup today through Friday.

City residents can bring items to the dumpsters located behind the Lincoln Fire Department.

Accepted items include furniture, electronic components and appliances.

Items that will not be accepted are batteries, tires, construction debris and hazardous waste.

Trunk or Treat set in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Lincoln will host Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the community building on Lincoln Square.

Haunted Farmers Market planned

FARMINGTON — Farmington Farmers Market will have a Haunted Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.

The market will include shopping, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, games and mobile pet grooming.

Trunk R Treat event on Saturday

PRAIRIE GROVE — Prairie Grove Police Department will host its Trunk R Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

The event will be at the Borden Street entrance.

Along with the police department, churches and other businesses in town are participating in the event.

Prairie Grove Cemetery cleanup

PRAIRIE GROVE — Prairie Grove Historical Society will host a cleanup for the Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To register, email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@ gmail.com.

For more information, go to the society’s Facebook page.