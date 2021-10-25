Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Human remains found in Pope County area of wildlife refuge, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:07 p.m.
Police tape

Authorities have identified human remains recovered Saturday in the Pope County portion of Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

A Facebook post from the Pope County sheriff’s office on Saturday morning asked for the public’s help in identifying tattoos on the remains, which authorities said belonged to a female.

The post was updated Saturday afternoon to state that the remains had been identified and no further information would be released.

Attempts to reach Sheriff Shane Jones and the Pope County coroner’s office on Monday were not immediately successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT