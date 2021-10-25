Human remains found in Pope County area of wildlife refuge, authorities say

Authorities have identified human remains recovered Saturday in the Pope County portion of Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

A Facebook post from the Pope County sheriff’s office on Saturday morning asked for the public’s help in identifying tattoos on the remains, which authorities said belonged to a female.

The post was updated Saturday afternoon to state that the remains had been identified and no further information would be released.

Attempts to reach Sheriff Shane Jones and the Pope County coroner’s office on Monday were not immediately successful.