Hair-raising story

Of all the news happening in Texas, this one made the rounds on social media Friday: A public school district near Houston had suspended kids--male kids--for violating its "hair rule." The school district has a policy that male students should not wear their hair overly long.

Since Texas is still apart of America (for now), of course you know that a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the students. And that the ACLU is involved.

Of all the things to worry about, the school district takes on this?

There is a very good rule to live by when it comes to dealing with teens. Most parents have it down pat. It should apply to school administrators, too:

Pick your fights.

There is plenty that can be improved in the public schools. And there is plenty to argue about. But we thought this argument was over back sometime in the '70s.