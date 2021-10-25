DEAR HELOISE: Last night I got a call from someone who started off by saying: "This call is to notify you of your purchase of ($300 or more) from (some online company). If you did not make this purchase, please call ..."

Whatever you do, do not call the number they give you. Instead, either call your bank to see if a withdrawal has been made in the amount they claim, or call the retailer they claim they are with by looking up the retailer's telephone number online.

If your telephone keeps phone numbers of incoming calls, write down the number, then go online to ftc.gov/complaint and report this scam. Next, go online to the "do not call" site and register your phone number.

Yes, all this requires a computer, but if you don't have one, ask someone with a computer to help you with getting it done. Chances are the caller will call back unless you make it impossible for them to reach you. Protect yourself from these scammers.

-- Greg M., Boston

DEAR READER: The average scam last year cost about $1,170. Scammers can send out millions of robocalls, which cost them only a small amount of money. They pretend to be from a tech, travel, retail or financial company, from a charity or even your grandchildren.

First, hang up on all robocalls. Register your phone number on the do-not-call site by typing in "do not call registry." And keep all financial information secret from callers. If your phone rings only once, do not call the number on your phone. Someone is trying to capture your phone number, or they have some illegal scheme in mind. Do not let anyone pressure you into making a decision immediately over the phone. That's a sure sign they're scammers. Be suspicious about a vacation trip you just won but must pay money out of pocket to get it. If you won it, why are they asking you to pay money?

DEAR HELOISE: We bought a new dishwasher when we redid our kitchen, but I seldom use it. I keep a box of baking soda in it. Is there anything else I should do?

-- Barb H., Springfield, Ohio

DEAR READER: Yes -- put your dishes in the dishwasher and run it at least once a week to keep it in good working order. The water is heated to a germ-killing level that you could not stand to have touching your skin. With covid-19 and the delta variant, it's very important to keep that in mind.

