HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after nine weeks

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Bryant and Conway remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, on a collision course for the final Friday night of this 2021 regular season.
Bryant defeated Cabot by a final score of 45-20 last Friday night while Conway was posting a 55-12 victory over Little Rock Central.
The No. 1 team in each of the six classifications won.
In addition to Bryant in Class 7A, Lake Hamilton beat Van Buren 63-33 in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Christian 63-14 in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian downed Elkins 50-0 in Class 4A, Prescott overwhelmed Bismarck 52-14 in Class 3A and Bigelow defeated Quitman 44-14 in Class 2A
Here are the updated standings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Fayetteville
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Camden Fairview
- North Little Rock
- Shiloh Christian
- Benton
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Fayetteville
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock Parkview
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- Vilonia
- White Hall
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Stuttgart
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- McCrory
- Hector
- Hazen