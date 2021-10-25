Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after nine weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:18 p.m.
PHOTOS BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON .Pulaski Academy's Joseph Himon has a clear path to a TD against Little Rock Christian during the first half of their football game Friday Oct. 22, 2021 in Little Rock. .More photos at arkansasonline.com/1023Pulaski/..

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Bryant and Conway remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, on a collision course for the final Friday night of this 2021 regular season.

Bryant defeated Cabot by a final score of 45-20 last Friday night while Conway was posting a 55-12 victory over Little Rock Central.

The No. 1 team in each of the six classifications won.

In addition to Bryant in Class 7A, Lake Hamilton beat Van Buren 63-33 in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Christian 63-14 in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian downed Elkins 50-0 in Class 4A, Prescott overwhelmed Bismarck 52-14 in Class 3A and Bigelow defeated Quitman 44-14 in Class 2A

Here are the updated standings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Pulaski Academy
  6. Bentonville
  7. Camden Fairview
  8. North Little Rock
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Benton

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Bentonville
  5. North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Benton
  3. Jonesboro
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. Vilonia
  5. White Hall

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Crossett

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. McCrory
  4. Hector
  5. Hazen
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT