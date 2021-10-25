HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after nine weeks

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Bryant and Conway remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, on a collision course for the final Friday night of this 2021 regular season.

Bryant defeated Cabot by a final score of 45-20 last Friday night while Conway was posting a 55-12 victory over Little Rock Central.

The No. 1 team in each of the six classifications won.

In addition to Bryant in Class 7A, Lake Hamilton beat Van Buren 63-33 in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Christian 63-14 in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian downed Elkins 50-0 in Class 4A, Prescott overwhelmed Bismarck 52-14 in Class 3A and Bigelow defeated Quitman 44-14 in Class 2A

Here are the updated standings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Lake Hamilton Fayetteville Pulaski Academy Bentonville Camden Fairview North Little Rock Shiloh Christian Benton

CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Fayetteville Bentonville North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Benton Jonesboro Little Rock Parkview El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier Vilonia White Hall

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Stuttgart Crossett

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Harding Academy

CLASS 2A