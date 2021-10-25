Horace running for JP seat

Herman Horace, former president of the Pine Bluff School Board, recently announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

Horace says he plans to uphold the law and serve his community with integrity, loyalty and dedication as District 1 justice of the peace.

"I have the leadership ability to work as a team member and to represent our community well," he said in a news release. "My 12 years experience as a public servant as a former school board member for Pine Bluff School District has provided me with their trust and the ability to once again serve the community in a different capacity."

In 1980, Horace earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He is a 1972 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, according to the release.

He is a member of the Arkansas School Boards Association with more than 50 hours, a life member of the NAACP and member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

He is also vice chair of the deacon board at Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, a member of Prince Hall Masons (33rd Supreme Council), a 32-year veteran of the United States Army where he retired as a Sergeant first class, a volunteer head coach for Sigma Mustang Baseball Team and a past member of the Pine Bluff Citizens Boys and Girls Club.