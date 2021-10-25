OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

These final days before the Mars change recall our relationship with responsibility. It is hard to feel free and positive about your obligations. They may, on the surface, be pleasant activities that require work that's not so bad or a price that is easy to pay. Still, having to do something is much different from getting to do it. Exercise freedoms.

Happy birthday Oct. 25: Inspiration flows strong. You got a year older and your mind got five years younger because of all you learned, the mental exercise you put yourself through and curiosity, which is a fountain of youth. A purchase will last you the next decade, and a special relationship will build into the far-flung future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Prehistoric humans relied on their ears to make their way through the wild without being eaten. Listening well remains among the top survival skills; it will be your strength today. You'll clue in to what others miss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay open to the possibilities. It is all too easy to resist the ideas that don't fit with your notion of how the world is or should be. But one such idea will be your success key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Hours of practice have helped you refine your talent. Now you expect the same work ethic of others. You'll get what you're looking for, so hold out until then.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your novel and interesting activities will attract questions, all of which you'll handle in one way or another. So, have no fear of this outside interest; it will ultimately further your cause.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's time to update your information systems, including the ones that help you run your life efficiently, and of course, the one in your head running the show. Seek only solutions that are cheap, simple and immediate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be appreciated for your image instead of your essence. To be fair, you've put a great deal of yourself into your packaging, which is very attractive. Golden are the ones who take the time to learn what's inside.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Confidence will not coincide with competence. Those who know a little will feel they know everything, and those who know more will feel small next to the mountain of knowledge there is to gain on even the most granular subject.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A challenging situation will inspire you to play the "What if?" game — a thought exercise that will lead you to your next move. Instead of asking, "What if I fail?" ask, "What if I succeed?"

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People trust you. They'll bring rough ideas and ask you to shape them. It's a responsibility you don't take lightly, even though it's also a whole lot of fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's an art to setting a price. The expert bargainers start with a number that's too high, fully expecting to dance their way down to a mutually agreeable arrangement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're cooking up the sort of ideas that lead to the sweet life. Give into them! To do great things, you need great passion. It's not the only ingredient, but good luck getting this cake to bake without it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The power of a legend cannot be felt by the characters within them. Also, people can only be as famous as the people around them think they are. The nature of celebrity will be a theme today.

A MARTIAN MATTER OF FREEDOM

These final days before the Mars change recall our relationship with responsibility. It is hard to feel free and positive about your obligations. They may, on the surface, be pleasant activities that require work that's not so bad or a price that is easy to pay. Still, having to do something is much different from getting to do it. Exercise freedoms.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON: GOBLINS AND GHOULS

Goblins are like elves or sprites, only disgusting and with an agenda that ranges from mischievous to malevolent. Tales of goblins rose from European folklore in the Middle Ages. The story never got old, as they are widely featured as an integral part of media from video games to the "Harry Potter" series. These unpleasant creatures have many unattractive qualities and among the most common threads is an insatiable greed. They covet and steal, sometimes thuggishly indiscriminate in their tastes and other times gravitating toward the precious treasures most likely to cause sadness in their loss. Since greed is a symptom of lack, embodying the goblin persona for Halloween may put a person in touch with their own sense of lack, the knowledge of which is the first step to fulfillment.

Ghouls, on the other hand, focus less on material and emotional lack and more on the issue of decay. These grotesque flesh-eaters come to us from Arabic mythology and are not unlike demons in many regards, with roots in the underworld and Satan himself somewhere along their family tree. As a metaphor, ghouls offer the opportunity to face whatever perceived evil is "eating" you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The many looks of Katy Perry are indicative of her Scorpio water-sign powers of shape-shifting transformation. Ever-certain of what matters, Scorpio has a way of keeping true to an essential core, whatever shape, color or stylistic vibe that package may change to on the whim of a moment. Perry was born under five psychic Scorpio luminaries. Venus, Uranus and Neptune are housed in adventurous Sagittarius.