Must invest in state

State revenue helps pay for the water we drink, cook with, and use for bathing; for the roads we walk, bike, and on which we drive. State revenue helps pay for our kids' food at school and the services and support our elders rely on. Notably, the schools and training programs our children, young adults, and displaced workers attend get support from state revenue. We cannot afford to offer tax cuts to the wealthy. We need to build thriving communities across Arkansas. This will take forward thinking and investment.

Our future is determined by what we do together, and this moment requires us to act boldly. Think about projects that have helped our state. Arkansas' roads used to be a standing joke for other states, but look at all the commerce that has been brought to our state because of road improvement. Our residents and out-of-state tourists flock to the bike trails that cities like Little Rock and Bentonville have built. These are projects that have taken investment, but benefit everyone. Returning to a pre-covid status quo is not enough. Arkansans deserve tax policies that will make our state a place where all of us can thrive, with no exceptions. Tax cuts for the wealthy won't help. We must invest in Arkansas.​​

DONNA DRURY

North Little Rock

Comments offensive

May I express great displeasure at Bradley R. Gitz's column last Monday?

His ridicule and mean-spirited comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci were offensive. To be anti-vaccine is his right, to be conservative is also his right, but having a Ph.D. does not give him the authority to write such hateful words (although if California's governor has requested gender-neutral toy aisles in stores, I would agree with him on that one).

Getting Americans vaccinated is essential to stopping this virus. His words were uncalled for and detrimental to that goal. The facts about the virus are developing day by day and we know the information we are given can change as more knowledge is gained. I do not doubt that Dr. Fauci is giving us his best educated opinion, nor do I doubt his good intent.

Shame on you, Dr. Gitz.

BRENDA NORSWORTHY

Pine Bluff