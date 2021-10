A Little Rock man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Asher Avenue, police said.

A 1998 Nissan traveling east hit 44-year-old Zachary Triano in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue around 7:50 p.m, killing him, according to a preliminary report from Little Rock police.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 516 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.