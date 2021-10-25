Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Lead Hill 74, Rural Special 46

Lead Hill jumped out to an early 26-2 lead and cruised past Rural Special during Friday's action at The Bad Boy Mower Classic at Izard County Consolidated.

Cody Paul had 29 points and Will Mancinelli added 15 for Lead Hill, which led 51-21 at halftime and 67-36 through three quarters to force the running clock.

Bergman 72, Jacksonville Lighthouse 59

Bergman needed a strong fourth-quarter performance to pull away from Jacksonville Lighthouse and win Friday in Jacksonville.

Walker Patton had 43 points for the Panthers, who outscored Jacksonville Lighthouse 30-14 in the fourth quarter and erased a 35-42 deficit. Kaden Ponder was the only other Bergman player in double figures with 13.

Girls

Bergman 62, Mammoth Spring 52

Maddi Holt hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points Saturday as Bergman defeated Mammoth Spring during the Norfork Classic.

Bergman (2-0) jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter, only to have it cut to a 26-18 margin at halftime. Holt, however, scored 13 points in the third quarter and helped the Lady Panthers push their lead back to a 48-36 margin.

Abby Hodges added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for Bergman, which 14 shots from beyond the arc.