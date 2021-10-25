NFL roundups

GIANTS 25,

PANTHERS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game's only meaningful touchdown drive in leading New York to a victory over Carolina.

Jones touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants (2-5) hand Carolina (3-4) its fourth consecutive loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Pettis coincidentally threw the slightly overthrown pass on the flea flicker which Jones caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had 6 carries for 30 yards.

Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53 and 44 yards against his former team as the Giants struggled to score touchdowns with wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) all inactive. Devontae Booker added a 19-yard TD run with under five minutes to play.

New York's much-maligned defense had its best game of the season, limiting Carolina to 173 yards, forcing a safety on an intentional grounding, and getting an interception from James Bradberry, another former Panther. Rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari had 2 1/2 of New York's six sacks. Carolina was 2 of 15 on third downs.

The three points and 173 total yards are team lows since Coach Matt Rhule took over last year.

The Panthers looked good on the opening series of the game. Former Jet Sam Darnold drove them 46 yards on 13 plays before settling for a 45-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez that hit the upright but went through.

BENGALS 41,

RAVENS 17

BALTIMORE -- Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter, and Cincinnati won their AFC North showdown against Baltimore.

The Bengals (5-2) drew even with the Ravens (5-2) atop the division, a sign that Burrow and Chase might be ahead of schedule in turning around this struggling franchise. The former LSU teammates were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati's offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter on.

Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas' franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.

Lamar Jackson threw for 257 yards and ran for 88, but he was sacked five times as the Ravens had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jackson found Marquise Brown for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Baltimore up 17-13, but the Ravens' only lead of the game was brief.

Burrow needed only four plays to put Cincinnati back in front on a 32-yard strike to C.J. Uzomah. After a Baltimore punt, he connected with Chase on his long TD to make it a 10-point lead.

Chase came into the week with a league-best five catches of 40 yards or longer. On this one, he spun past a couple potential tacklers in the middle of the field, and then nobody was going to catch him.

Joe Mixon made it 34-17 with a 21-yard run in the fourth, and Samaje Perine added a 46-yarder.

BUCCANEERS 38,

BEARS 3

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, and Tampa Bay routed Chicago for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth consecutive game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and 4 TDs.

The Tampa Bay defense did its job, too, limiting the offensively challenged Bears (3-4) to Cairo Santos' second-quarter field goal and sacking rookie Justin Fields four times, forcing two fumbles. Dee Delaney had one of the Bucs' three interceptions, a first-quarter pick that led to Brady's 599th career TD pass.

With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski sidelined by injuries, Mike Evans had big day receiving for the Bucs, finishing with six catches for 76 yards and 3 TDs, including a 9-yarder that gave Brady No. 600 with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Evans also had scoring receptions of 2 and 8 yards as the Bucs built the lead to 35-3 at halftime. Chris Godwin had eight catches for 111 yards and a 5-yard reception set up by Delaney's interception. Rookie Jaelon Darden's 43-yard punt return led to Leonard Fournette's early 2-yard TD run.

Fields, meanwhile, fell to 2-3 as the Bears starter. The first-round draft pick finished 22 of 32 for 184 yards and three interceptions. He also lost two fumbles and has now been sacked a league-leading 22 times.

Brady improved to 7-1 all-time against Chicago.

CARDINALS 31,

TEXANS 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and Arizona scored 31 unanswered points to roll past Houston.

The Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans (1-6) -- who looked totally overmatched for three quarters -- have lost six consecutive games.

Arizona fell into an early 5-0 hole after a slow offensive start, but recovered to win easily. The Cardinals were a 20.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel, which is a massive spread for an NFL game.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. The interception was his first since Week 3, but it was one of the rare bad moments in another solid day. James Conner added an 18-yard touchdown run and Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown reception, which was the longest of his career.

It was the first time Hopkins and J.J. Watt had played against Houston, which is where both grew into stars before coming to the Cardinals. Watt signed with Arizona during the past offseason while Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade in 2020.

Both had good moments on Sunday. Hopkins caught a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter while Watt added a tackle for loss.

RAIDERS 33,

EAGLES 22

LAS VEGAS -- Derek Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with 1 touchdown, and Las Vegas defeated Philadelphia.

The Raiders (5-2) outgained Philadelphia 443-358 in a dominating performance that saw Las Vegas score on five consecutive possessions after its first series ended with Carr being intercepted inside the Eagles 5-yard line.

It was Las Vegas' second consecutive win since former coach Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11 because of offensive emails he sent before being hired in 2018.

Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders have outscored Denver and Philadelphia 67-46 collectively, and outgained both 869-779.

The Eagles (2-5) lost their second in a row and for the fifth time in six games.

The Raiders were without Carr's top target, tight end Darren Waller, who was inactive. Las Vegas lost running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury after he ran for 29 yards on six attempts, including one touchdown.

Stepping up in the Pro Bowlers' places were tight end Foster Moreau, who had a career-high six receptions for 60 yards, and running back Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 69 yards on 14 attempts, including one touchdown.

FALCONS 30,

DOLPHINS 28

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a victory over Miami.

Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range. Koo's third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage caught touchdown passes for the Falcons (3-3). Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the last of them going to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left for Miami, which has dropped six in a row. Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes and had 2 interceptions -- both of which led to Atlanta scores.

Mike Gesicki, Myles Gaskin and Isaiah Ford had the other touchdown receptions for Miami (1-6).

The Dolphins were down by six early in the fourth quarter when Xavien Howard stripped a catch from Ridley, then corralled the ball on his left hip for an interception as he fell to the turf. That gave Miami the ball on the Atlanta 32 and a chance to reclaim the lead.

But on Miami's ensuing play, Tagovailoa tried to force the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun made an easy interception and returned the ball 56 yards to the Miami 14. Three plays later, Cordarrelle Patterson ran in from the 3, and the Falcons were up 27-14.

PATRIOTS 54,

JETS 13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes in his first 300-yard game, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor ran for two TDs each and New England won for the first time at home this season, rolling past New York.

The Patriots earned their 12th consecutive victory and sixth consecutive season sweep over the Jets, who played most of the game without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after the second overall draft pick left with 12:31 remaining in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Wilson was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of Wilson's legs after he released a pass that fell incomplete for Keelan Cole. Wilson initially was down for several minutes as he was examined by the training staff before eventually being able to walk off the field on his own power. He did not return and was replaced by Mike White -- who hadn't previously taken an NFL regular-season snap.

Jones finished 24 of 36 for 307 yards, and Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards to lead a Patriots offense that gained a season-high 551 yards. Safety Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson both added interceptions.

The 54 points are the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978. It is the fourth-most points ever allowed by New York.

White eventually finished off the drive following Wilson's injury with a 3-yard TD pass to Corey Davis to pull New York within 17-7. White ended the day 20 of 32 for 202 yards and 2 interceptions.

The Patriots dominated the rest of the period, scoring twice more to take a 31-7 lead into halftime. The Jets have been outscored in the first half 106-20 this season.

COLTS 30,

49ERS 18

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead Indianapolis to a rain-soaked victory over San Francisco.

The Colts (3-4) overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season.

The 49ers (2-4) dropped their fourth consecutive game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams last Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.

Garoppolo threw for 181 yards, lost a fumble, threw two interceptions and struggled to push the ball downfield in his first game back after missing one game with a calf injury.

Wentz and the Colts were able to do just enough on offense thanks to three pass interference penalties for 97 yards and a productive game on the ground from Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 107 yards and a score.

Wentz threw an 11-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox in the first quarter and then led two short TD drives following fumbles by San Francisco, leading to his 1-yard score late in the first half and Taylor's 5-yard run that made it 20-12 late in the third.

Garoppolo led a TD drive early in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 20-18 on a 14-yard throw to Deebo Samuel. But his two-point try was batted down at the line.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, left, react during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Giants' Lorenzo Carter (59) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) breaks a tackle by New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) smiles after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)