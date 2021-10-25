BASEBALL

Cards to promote Marmol

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to announce today that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn't revealed the hiring publicly. The Cardinals dismissed Shildt, the former National League manager of the year, over organizational differences on Oct. 14, a week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. The 35-year-old Marmol played in the Cardinals' minor league system from 2007-10, then stayed with the organization in 2011 as the hitting coach for its rookie-level Gulf Coast League team. He coached and managed in the minors until 2017, when he joined the major league staff as first base coach. He was promoted to bench coach in 2019 and remained in the role through this season, when the Cardinals rode a franchise-record 17-game winning streak to reach the postseason.

GOLF

Ko makes case for No. 1

Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday in Busan, South Korea. The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda. Ko was No. 1-ranked from July 20, 2019, to June 27, 2021, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks, and was also world No. 1 for 12 weeks in early 2019. It was Ko's 11th career LPGA win. Lim led by four strokes going into the final round, but Ko's 8-under 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after her final-round 68. It was Ko's first playoff in an LPGA tournament. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a final-round 70 and finished the tournament at 5-under 283.

Winther holds on in Spain

Getting trapped in the bathroom didn't stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa, Spain, on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island's Santa Ponsa course. Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second. Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning. "Our little girl Nora, 6 years old, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door," said Winther. "We were in there for 45 minutes, I think. I thought, 'Jeez not today, not Sunday, you're leading the freaking event. Might not get there for your tee time.' What a morning."

Easy win for Roussin-Bouchard

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard turned in a 7-under 65 on Sunday to run away with a victory in the LPGA Qualifying tournament at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla. Roussin-Bouchard, who finished at 19-under 269, won by five strokes over Xiaowen Yin. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Sunday to finish with a 3-under 285.

TENNIS

Kontaveit takes Kremlin Cup

Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. After dropping a set for the first time in the tournament, Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider with a break of serve when Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up. Playing in Moscow with a wild card, the Estonian won her third title on tour in as many months after winning the Cleveland Ladies Open in August and the Ostrava Open last month. On the women's tour only top-ranked Ashleigh Barty has won more than three titles this season, with five. Barbora Krejcikova also has three.

Sinner wins in Belgium

Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday. The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting. It was Sinner's fifth final of the season, and his fifth career title. The 20-year-old Sinner became the youngest player to win five titles since Novak Djokovic, at age 19, at Estoril in 2007.

FIGURE SKATING

Americans first in ice dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers on Sunday in Las Vegas by a tiny margin. The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday's rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points. They edged teammates and training mates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were second both days to take the silver with 208.23.

Jin Young Ko of South Korea, left, reacts as she celebrates with other player after winning at the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Jin Young Ko of South Korea, center, celebrates with other player after winning at the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Jin Young Ko of South Korea reacts after making a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Hee Jeong Lim of South Korea, center, and Jin Young Ko of South Korea, right, walk on the fairway of the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Jin Young Ko of South Korea reacts after making a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Jin Young Ko of South Korea reacts after making a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Charley Hull of England watches her shot on the third hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Ha Na Jang of South Korea prepares for her shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)