100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1921

• Several thousand visitors daily are looking over the Arkansas State Fair and Exposition grounds on West Markham Street and the public generally is invited by fair officials to inspect the grounds and watch the construction of tents and buildings at any time. The transformation that is taking place at the fair ground, which is adjacent to the Arkansas Deaf-Mute Institute, is characterized as the greatest one of its kind ever made here. The work already done given the impression of the immense size and the layman easily is convinced that the first state fair and exposition will be the largest similar entertainment ever given for Arkansas people.

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1971

• Albert O'Neil, a residentof the Broadmoor subdivision, said Sunday that he was offering a $50 reward for information leading to the return of a tan Boxer dog that escaped from his house Saturday afternoon. O'Neil said the dog had a contagious type of ringworm that could be contracted by humans or other animals. He said he was told that a middle aged woman driving a blue Oldsmobile took the dog from the Broadmoor Shopping Center late Saturday afternoon.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1996

CAVE CITY -- Police have seized 77 home-produced pornographic videotapes from a house and charged the couple that lived there with producing them. The two were arrested Oct. 17 after police said a young woman told authorities that "half of Cave City knew" the couple was making pornographic movies and that they had sold some. Authorities obtained permission to search thehouse and confiscated the videos, along with three photo albums containing pornographic pictures, according to the report accompanying the charges. The report also said the couple was paid from $700 to $900 per movie for several movies that they sold to two video distribution companies. The movies were filmed in Cave City and Batesville, the report said.

10 years ago

Oct. 25, 2011

• North Little Rock's proposed city sales tax increase would create "a heavy burden" on the city's poor and elderly residents, said an Arkansas Tea Party announcement Monday, the first organized opposition to the tax. The city sales tax increase will be voted on Nov. 8. The tax proposal has two parts: A 0.5 percent permanent sales tax to be divided evenly between capital improvements and general operations; and a 0.5 percent tax to expire March 31, 2017, for capital improvements. "One of the primary reasons we opposed the Little Rock sales tax and this one as well is because the government needs to start looking within and we need to cut government spending," said Todd Sharp, a spokesman for the group that is based in North Little Rock. The Tea Party group also opposed the Little Rock sales tax increase that voters approved Sept. 13.