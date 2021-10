An 86-year-old Batesville man died Thursday from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing College Street in Batesville, according to a state police report.

Lewis B. Price was crossing the street at its intersection with U.S. 167 at around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 15 when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado that was turning right off the highway, the report said.