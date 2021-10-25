Sections
Police shoot, kill man who shot officer

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:04 a.m.

Conway police shot and killed a man early Sunday after he opened fire and wounded an officer, according to police.

The suspect, Nicholas Smith, 35, of Conway, died after shooting a police officer during a traffic stop about 12:49 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police pulled Smith over early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance call near College Street in Conway. After responding to the call, officers spotted Smith, who was a suspect in the incident, and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, Smith pulled out a gun and began shooting, wounding a Conway police officer. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing Smith. The wounded officer was transported to a nearby hospital, according to a news release.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

