S. African scientists racing to reverse engineer their own vaccine

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people.

The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of their mission to narrow vaccine disparities. By working to replicate Moderna's covid-19 shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.

And they are doing it with unusual backing from the World Health Organization, which is coordinating a vaccine research, training and production hub in South Africa along with a related supply chain for critical raw materials. It's a last-resort effort to make doses for people going without, and the intellectual property implications are still murky.

"We are doing this for Africa at this moment and that drives us," said Emile Hendricks, a 22-year-old biotechnologist for Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, the company trying to reproduce the Moderna shot. "We can no longer rely on these big superpowers to come in and save us."

Some experts see reverse engineering -- recreating vaccines from fragments of publicly available information -- as one of the few remaining ways to redress the power imbalances of the pandemic. Only 0.7% of vaccines have gone to low-income countries so far, while nearly half have gone to wealthy countries, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance.

That WHO, which relies upon the goodwill of wealthy countries and the pharmaceutical industry for its continued existence, is leading the attempt to reproduce a proprietary vaccine demonstrates the depths of the supply disparities.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The U.N.-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution, known as Covax, has failed to alleviate dire shortages in poor countries. Donated doses are coming in at a fraction of what is needed to fill the gap. Meanwhile, pressure for drug companies to share, including Biden administration demands on Moderna, has led nowhere.

Until now, WHO has never directly taken part in replicating a novel vaccine for current global use over the objections of the original developers. The Cape Town hub is intended to expand access to the novel messenger RNA technology that Moderna, as well as Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, used in their vaccines.

"This is the first time we're doing it to this level, because of the urgency and also because of the novelty of this technology," said Martin Friede, a WHO vaccine research coordinator who is helping direct the hub.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has described the world as "being held hostage" by Moderna and Pfizer, whose vaccines are considered the most effective against covid-19.

Arguing that American taxpayers largely funded Moderna's vaccine development, the Biden administration has insisted the company must expand production to help supply developing nations. The global shortfall through 2022 is estimated between 500 million and 4 billion doses, depending on how many other vaccines come on the market.

"The United States government has played a very substantial role in making Moderna the company it is," said David Kessler, the head of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. program to accelerate covid-19 vaccine development.

Moderna has pledged to build a vaccine factory in Africa at some point in the future. But after pleading with drugmakers to share their recipes, raw materials and technological know-how, some poorer countries are done waiting.

Afrigen Managing Director Petro Terblanche said the Cape Town company is aiming to have a version of the Moderna vaccine ready for testing in people within a year and scaled up for commercial production not long after.

"We have a lot of competition coming from Big Pharma. They don't want to see us succeed," Terblanche said. "They are already starting to say that we don't have the capability to do this. We are going to show them."

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

If the team in South Africa succeeds in making a version of Moderna's vaccine, the information will be publicly released for use by others, Terblanche said. Such sharing is closer to an approach U.S. President Joe Biden championed in the spring and the pharmaceutical industry strongly opposes.

Commercial production is the point at which intellectual property could become an issue. Moderna has said it would not pursue legal action against a company for infringing on its vaccine rights, but neither has it offered to help companies that have volunteered to make its mRNA shot.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is among the members of Congress backing a bill that calls on the United States to invest more in making and distributing covid-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, said reverse engineering isn't going to happen fast enough to keep the virus from mutating and spreading further.

"We need to show some hustle. We have to show a sense of urgency, and I'm not seeing that urgency," he said. "Either we end this pandemic or we muddle our way through."

Caryn Fenner, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines technical director, is reflected in a mirror inside a research lab in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. At the lab, a team of young scientists is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. “The excitement is around learning how we harness mRNA technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine,” Fenner said. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (I’d cut the last sentence)

Frances Lees, an engineer for Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, poses for a photo in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A team of Afrigen scientists is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both vaccine sales and manufacturing. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Scientists re-enact the calibration procedure of equipment at an Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines facility in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021. In a pair of warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poor. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A sign hangs at an Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines facility in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A team of Afrigen scientists is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both vaccine sales and manufacturing. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Scientists conduct research at an Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines lab in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021. In a pair of warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poor. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Emile Hendricks, a biotechnologist at Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines in Cape Town, South Africa, poses for a portrait Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. He is part of a team of young scientists that is preparing to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. “We are doing this for Africa at this moment, and that drives us,” Hendricks said. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Donald Mjonono, an engineer at Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines ​in Cape Town, South Africa, poses for a photograph Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. In a pair of warehouses converted into labs, a team of Afrigen scientists is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in vaccine sales and manufacturing. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caryn Fenner, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines' technical director, poses for a photo in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. With the backing of the World Health Organization, Afrigen scientists are assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. “The excitement is around learning how we harness mRNA technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine,” Fenner said. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)