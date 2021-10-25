Springdale sees three in-house candidates for fire chief

SPRINGDALE -- The next Springdale fire chief will climb the career ladder from inside the department.

Bob Downum, president of the city's Civil Service Commission, said Thursday commission members decided to look locally for the next chief.

"We just feel like we've got plenty of talent within the Fire Department to find the next chief," he said.

The city's Human Resources Department had received three applications by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, reported Debbie Hutton, humans resources specialist. Downum said the commission wants to start interviews Nov. 1.

Fire Chief Mike Irwin announced his retirement last month, with his last day being Nov. 30. He joined the department in 2012.

Mike Price, president of the Springdale Fire Fighters Local 3007 of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Arkansas Professional Fire Fighters Association, said the firefighters are happy with that decision. Price said he retired earlier this year as a driver/operator of the city's fire engines and ladder trucks.

"An in-house chief would know where we've been, where we are and what we need," Price said.

He added the department's 120 men and women have been talking about a local hire and having a good connection with the new chief.

Mayor Doug Sprouse on Friday said he agreed with the Civil Service Commission's decision to find a chief from the ranks. He also spoke of strong local candidates.

Sprouse noted the commission members will make the final decision about the new chief, but they have let the mayor give input about what he would like to see for the city. The fire chief reports to the mayor, and the mayor appoints members to the commission.

The city's job description for fire chief said a candidate must hold a bachelor's degree, have 11 years of firefighting experience and seven years of management experience.

Downum said a candidate must hold the rank of battalion chief or higher.

The Fire Department has five battalion chiefs and two assistant chiefs.

Sprouse was mayor when the commission hired Irwin, who lived in Idaho.

"He brought a different skill set and experiences," Sprouse said. "He brought a level of professionalism that was needed right then. He really has brought the department a long way."

In his time as chief, Irwin worked to garner a top rating from the Insurance Services Office and accreditation with the Commission of Fire Accreditation International.

Irwin has overseen the construction of a training center and five new stations, with plans started for several more as the city grows.