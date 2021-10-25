SOCCER

ASU loses regular-season finale

Arkansas State University (10-5-2, 7-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) lost its final match of the regular season Sunday, falling to Coastal Carolina (6-8-2, 4-5-1) 1-0 in Conway, S.C.

Coastal Carolina's goal came in the 25th minute from Megan Crouse.

Olivia Luther had five saves for the Red Wolves.

ASU will be the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which begins Nov. 1 in Foley, Ala.

GOLF

UCA 2nd, UALR 3rd in HSV tournament

The University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's golf teams are in second and third place, respectively, after the opening round of the Little Rock Golf Classic on Sunday in Hot Springs Village.

The Sugar Bears are at 1-under 287. Camila Moreno leads the tournament after shooting a 4-under 68.

Also for UCA, Tania Nunez is tied for sixth place at 1-under 71. Elin Kumlin shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 15th place along with teammate Karley Whittington. Pim-orn Thitisup is in a tie for 37th place with a 5-over 77.

The Trojans fired a 7-over 295, with Sydney Scraba leading the team individually with a 2-under 70. Scraba is tied for second place.

Katja Mueller (73) and Viktoria Kmacova (74) are tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.

Kellie Gachaga shot an opening-round 78 and is tied for 42nd place, while Malena Austerslaatt had a 79.

Agatha Alesson, who is playing as an individual, is tied for 25th place with a 75. Also playing as individuals, Tilde Bocker had a 78 and Anna Dawson shot an 81.

Louisiana-Monroe leads the tournament at 3-under 285.

BOWLING

Red Wolves finish third in Illinois

The Arkansas State University women's bowling team finished in third place at the Bearcat Hammer Open on Sunday at St. Clair Bowling Center in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Vanessa Noftsier was named to the all-tournament team, ranking fifth among all bowlers as she downed 984 pins in the five traditional matches, an average of 196.80.

ASU (20-7) lost in seven games to Nebraska and to tournament host McKendree before defeating Whitewater in the third-place matchup in five games.

Nebraska won the tournament after defeating McKendree.

The Red Wolves' final competition of the fall is Nov. 12-14 at the Ladyjack Classic hosted by Stephen F. Austin in Kenosha, Wis.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services