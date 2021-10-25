The nation in brief: Texas drag racer hits crowd; 2 kids die

Texas drag racer hits crowd; 2 kids die

KERRVILLE, Texas -- A driver lost control of his car during a Texas drag-racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday at an event called "Airport Race Wars 2" at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio, police said. The event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races," police said.

The victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two children who were killed.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau's promoted the event as an "action packed, family-friendly day" in which fans could watch the "fastest drag cars compete for over $8000 in total prizes."

Upwards of 3,500 people were there, said Louis Amestoy, a freelance journalist who was at the event.

The race was one-eighth of a mile long, and water-filled plastic barriers lined the course. But Amestoy said they didn't extend past the finish line, leaving no protection between spectators and cars as they were slowing down at the end of the race.

Spectators could get within about 15 feet of the track, and many watched the race from lawn chairs in the absence of stands.

Firearm seizures soar at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA -- Federal officials are reporting a spike in firearm seizures at Atlanta's international airport, part of a record year for the number of guns detected at security checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration says it seized 391 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson, one of the nation's busiest airports, in the first nine months of 2021. That's up from 220 last year when passenger counts were down significantly because of the pandemic, yet it's a big jump from 2019, when 323 firearms were seized in Atlanta.

Across the nation, the Transportation Security Administration said it had stopped 4,495 people from carrying firearms onto their flights by Oct. 3, surpassing the record of 4,432 caught at checkpoints in all of 2019.

Passengers caught with firearms face a civil penalty. The Transportation Security Administration says firearms may be allowed in checked baggage when they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case.

Strikers approve Kentucky distillery pact

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- Striking workers at one of the world's largest bourbon producers voted to a ratify a new contract Saturday, a day after announcing a tentative agreement with Heaven Hill.

About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago, forming picket lines at the company's operations in Bardstown, after rejecting a previous contract proposal.

The tentative agreement came just days after the company signaled it intended to start hiring permanent replacement workers for bottling and warehouse operations. The workers then voted to ratify the five-year agreement Saturday, according to a statement from Heaven Hill.

"We look forward to welcoming our team members as we transition back to normal operations," company spokesperson Josh Hafer said in the statement.

The dispute revolved around health care and scheduling, the latter a sign of the bourbon industry's growing pains as it tries to keep up with global demand.

Family-owned and operated Heaven Hill produces Evan Williams, one of the world's top-selling bourbons.

Philadelphia transit union gets strike OK

PHILADELPHIA -- Workers for the Philadelphia-area transit system have voted to authorize a strike next month if an agreement isn't reached on a new contract.

Transport Workers Union Local 234 said a voice vote at a meeting Sunday approved a motion to allow union leaders to call a strike if an agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is not reached in a week.

The union represents about 5,000 bus drivers, cashiers, mechanics and other workers providing service for buses, trolleys, the subway and elevated train lines. The current contract expires early Nov. 1, a day before the general election.

"Our members are essential workers who have risked their lives and put their own families at risk during this pandemic," union President Willie Brown told The Philadelphia Inquirer. He said the union was asking the transit agency to address "issues related to health and safety and modest economic improvements."

The agency said talks have been productive and it hopes to avoid disruptions with agreement on a "fair and financially responsible" pact. It said it is still short about $1 million in daily revenue because of ridership declines with people working at home during the pandemic.