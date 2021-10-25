Walkway highlights Bella Vista Yard of the Month

BELLA VISTA — Tom and Mary Lou Armstrong’s yard has been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month.

The couple were recommended by their neighbor, Bev Marten.

The Armstrongs moved to Bella Vista from Dumas, Texas, in 2017. They are both retired, but previously Tom was a pharmacist and Mary Lou says that a designer hat is what she wears. She said she loves designing all things: homes, gardens, food, parties. Mary Lou designs and plants their yard and Tom mows, edges and does the heavy lifting.

Mary Lou said she believes that gardening is therapeutic.

“I plant, and God makes it beautiful,” she said.

They have transformed the yard since moving in. One of the most noted features is the walkway leading to their front door, the center focal point, and the shady, winding side yard full of beautiful perennials and annuals.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in the city and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate “above-average efforts” in maintaining their property.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of the club, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email: portillo.jb@gmail.com Or call JB @ 479-268-8325 Please provide the address and the homeowners name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.