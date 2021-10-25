Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Oct. 14

Michael Thomas Anderson, 31, and Jenna Kaye Waselues, 34, both of Fayetteville

Piper Mackenzie Lynn Denney, 23, and Santina Mary-Marie Northam, 22, both of Fayetteville

Justin Gary DeRuse, 48, and Sybil Cherice Johnson, 48, both of Basehor, Kan.

Christopher Dwayne Graham, 23, and Dnya Ann Williams, 23, both of Van Buren

Ryan Thomas Langley, 34, and Laura Ashley Peery, 33, both of West Fork

Matthew Carter McEver, 27, and Madison Blake Brown, 25, both of Fayetteville

John Milne, 56, and Nemur Jimna, 48, both of Springdale

Steven Jake Owens, 29, and Sarah Nicole Russell, 30, both of Springdale

Jimmy Salgado, 45, and Andrea Philisha Baumann, 36, both of Springdale

Kole Austin Smith, 25, and Haley Michelle Deatherage, 35, both of West Fork

Matthew Hunter Wright, 36, and Samantha Jane Grat, 24, both of Fayetteville

Reade David Zodrow, 35, Fayetteville, and Nastassia Alexandria Jackson, 32, Springdale

Oct. 15

Levi Steven Baker, 32, and Jessika Makaylia Dawn Calico, 22, both of Springdale

Coburn James Wayne Bartholomew, 26, and Mattie Renee Hartin, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Gene Jarvis Luke Brotherton, 31, and Jaimie Laine Taylor, 25, both of Farmington

Nicholas Alexander Busbee, 27, and Harlie Marie Stafford, 25, both of Fayetteville

Cody Lewis Clayton, 23, and Stephanie Dawn Anderson, 24, both of Springdale

David Lee Cranford Jr., 42, and Britney Nicole Coleman, 37, both of Rudy

Cody James Green, 25, and Shannon Kathleen Emma Brawley, 26, both of Elkins

Jerrod Daniel Hood, 21, and Bailee Mae Mason, 21, both of West Fork

Tyler Allen Horstman, 26, Springdale, and Mariah Michelle McLeod, 23, Fayetteville

Zachary Paul Hurt, 22, and Cambree Mishan Cruikshank, 20, both of West Fork

John Robert Lucero, 44, and Shandra Rana Randall, 45, both of Springdale

Andrea Elton Metz, 30, and Danielle Nichole Johnson, 34, both of Fayetteville

Luis Arturo Monge, 30, and Kelsey Mae Evans, 28, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Michael Needham, 28, and Dakota Rachelle Hicks, 26, both of Fayetteville

John Andrew Ortman, 53, and Erin Elizabeth Nascimento, 41, both of Keller, Texas

Kenneth John Stevenson, 52, and Mary Jikit, 44, both of Springdale

Luis Antonio Vargas, 37, and Maria Angelica Calderon Santos, 45, both of Springdale

Oct. 18

Tyler Anthony Anderson, 22, Maumelle, and Coryn Elizabeth Kubacak, 22, Fayetteville

Joshua Branden Battle, 34, Springdale, and Chanda Leigh Cornwell, 40, Commerce, Ga.

Nathanael Ethan Bland, 19, and Elizabeth Rose Willits, 19, both of Springdale

Kalen Benjamin Hastey, 26, and Heather Mackenzie Pearson, 25, both of Fayetteville

Juan Martinez Barroso, 27, and Diana Garcia, 25, both of Springdale

Tyler Stephen Merrell, 30, and Hannah Dawn Harden, 27, both of Columbia, Tenn.

Tommie Lee Ross, 65, and Laura Christine Webb, 57, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Riley Matthew Russell, 31, and Mary Margaret Donovan, 29, both of Fayetteville

Shivakumar Sonnaila, 33, and Shilpi Premprakash Agrawal, 28, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 19

Thomas Justin Allman, 29, and Kacey Marie Rankin, 27, both of West Fork

Augustine Ogom Ashibuogwu, 36, and Victoria Remilekun Alao, 36, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Michael Daniel Coats, 27, and Lyndsey Nicole Killion, 26, both of Farmington

Zackary John Hood, 27, and Kendra Rae Ashley, 33, both of Fayetteville

James Shipman Magee Jr., 30, Fayetteville, and Brittany Ann Daniels, 24, Springdale

Davin Cole McGilton, 24, Prairie Grove, and Hailey Renea Phillips, 24, Springdale

Vicente Melchor Rueda, 60, and Patricia Ann Serrano, 52, both of Prairie Grove

Colleen Elizabeth O'Keefe, 23, and Danielle Sorensen, 26, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Robert Raymond, 26, and Brooke Allison Pianalto, 25, both of Springdale

Drew Alexander Teaster, 24, and Erin Destiny Mashburn, 23, both of Fayetteville

J. Guadalupe Vizuet Moreno, 56, and Virginia Vizuet Nieves, 42, both of Rogers

Oct. 20

Andrew Robert Bakewell, 27, and Emily Alison Mann, 26, both of Fayetteville

Edward Vidal Cano Batres, 20, and Rachel Delgado, 19, both of Springdale

Keith Richard Haynes, 43, and Victoria Anne Tankersley, 32, both of Poteau, Okla.

Michael Wayne John, 63, and Tammie Jo Fitts, 51, both of Farmington

Jeffrey Charles Larson, 42, and Caitlin Renee Steiner, 32, both of Fayetteville

Michael Allen Parks, 59, West Fork, and Sandra Kay Murr, 59, Springdale

David Wayne Reed, 26, and Haley Nicole Johnson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Ruiz Valdes, 42, and Rosita Trujillio, 48, both of Springdale

John Thomas Stonesifer, 27, and Arlett Mayte Ramirez Sagahon, 24, both of Fayetteville

Mason Clyde Wyatt III, 41, and Latrice Nicole Jenkins, 36, both of Springdale

Benjamin Keith Zamzow, 25, and Deva Leigh Deepak Bharne, 25, both of Springdale