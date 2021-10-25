Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Oct. 14
Michael Thomas Anderson, 31, and Jenna Kaye Waselues, 34, both of Fayetteville
Piper Mackenzie Lynn Denney, 23, and Santina Mary-Marie Northam, 22, both of Fayetteville
Justin Gary DeRuse, 48, and Sybil Cherice Johnson, 48, both of Basehor, Kan.
Christopher Dwayne Graham, 23, and Dnya Ann Williams, 23, both of Van Buren
Ryan Thomas Langley, 34, and Laura Ashley Peery, 33, both of West Fork
Matthew Carter McEver, 27, and Madison Blake Brown, 25, both of Fayetteville
John Milne, 56, and Nemur Jimna, 48, both of Springdale
Steven Jake Owens, 29, and Sarah Nicole Russell, 30, both of Springdale
Jimmy Salgado, 45, and Andrea Philisha Baumann, 36, both of Springdale
Kole Austin Smith, 25, and Haley Michelle Deatherage, 35, both of West Fork
Matthew Hunter Wright, 36, and Samantha Jane Grat, 24, both of Fayetteville
Reade David Zodrow, 35, Fayetteville, and Nastassia Alexandria Jackson, 32, Springdale
Oct. 15
Levi Steven Baker, 32, and Jessika Makaylia Dawn Calico, 22, both of Springdale
Coburn James Wayne Bartholomew, 26, and Mattie Renee Hartin, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Gene Jarvis Luke Brotherton, 31, and Jaimie Laine Taylor, 25, both of Farmington
Nicholas Alexander Busbee, 27, and Harlie Marie Stafford, 25, both of Fayetteville
Cody Lewis Clayton, 23, and Stephanie Dawn Anderson, 24, both of Springdale
David Lee Cranford Jr., 42, and Britney Nicole Coleman, 37, both of Rudy
Cody James Green, 25, and Shannon Kathleen Emma Brawley, 26, both of Elkins
Jerrod Daniel Hood, 21, and Bailee Mae Mason, 21, both of West Fork
Tyler Allen Horstman, 26, Springdale, and Mariah Michelle McLeod, 23, Fayetteville
Zachary Paul Hurt, 22, and Cambree Mishan Cruikshank, 20, both of West Fork
John Robert Lucero, 44, and Shandra Rana Randall, 45, both of Springdale
Andrea Elton Metz, 30, and Danielle Nichole Johnson, 34, both of Fayetteville
Luis Arturo Monge, 30, and Kelsey Mae Evans, 28, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Michael Needham, 28, and Dakota Rachelle Hicks, 26, both of Fayetteville
John Andrew Ortman, 53, and Erin Elizabeth Nascimento, 41, both of Keller, Texas
Kenneth John Stevenson, 52, and Mary Jikit, 44, both of Springdale
Luis Antonio Vargas, 37, and Maria Angelica Calderon Santos, 45, both of Springdale
Oct. 18
Tyler Anthony Anderson, 22, Maumelle, and Coryn Elizabeth Kubacak, 22, Fayetteville
Joshua Branden Battle, 34, Springdale, and Chanda Leigh Cornwell, 40, Commerce, Ga.
Nathanael Ethan Bland, 19, and Elizabeth Rose Willits, 19, both of Springdale
Kalen Benjamin Hastey, 26, and Heather Mackenzie Pearson, 25, both of Fayetteville
Juan Martinez Barroso, 27, and Diana Garcia, 25, both of Springdale
Tyler Stephen Merrell, 30, and Hannah Dawn Harden, 27, both of Columbia, Tenn.
Tommie Lee Ross, 65, and Laura Christine Webb, 57, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Riley Matthew Russell, 31, and Mary Margaret Donovan, 29, both of Fayetteville
Shivakumar Sonnaila, 33, and Shilpi Premprakash Agrawal, 28, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 19
Thomas Justin Allman, 29, and Kacey Marie Rankin, 27, both of West Fork
Augustine Ogom Ashibuogwu, 36, and Victoria Remilekun Alao, 36, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Michael Daniel Coats, 27, and Lyndsey Nicole Killion, 26, both of Farmington
Zackary John Hood, 27, and Kendra Rae Ashley, 33, both of Fayetteville
James Shipman Magee Jr., 30, Fayetteville, and Brittany Ann Daniels, 24, Springdale
Davin Cole McGilton, 24, Prairie Grove, and Hailey Renea Phillips, 24, Springdale
Vicente Melchor Rueda, 60, and Patricia Ann Serrano, 52, both of Prairie Grove
Colleen Elizabeth O'Keefe, 23, and Danielle Sorensen, 26, both of Fayetteville
Taylor Robert Raymond, 26, and Brooke Allison Pianalto, 25, both of Springdale
Drew Alexander Teaster, 24, and Erin Destiny Mashburn, 23, both of Fayetteville
J. Guadalupe Vizuet Moreno, 56, and Virginia Vizuet Nieves, 42, both of Rogers
Oct. 20
Andrew Robert Bakewell, 27, and Emily Alison Mann, 26, both of Fayetteville
Edward Vidal Cano Batres, 20, and Rachel Delgado, 19, both of Springdale
Keith Richard Haynes, 43, and Victoria Anne Tankersley, 32, both of Poteau, Okla.
Michael Wayne John, 63, and Tammie Jo Fitts, 51, both of Farmington
Jeffrey Charles Larson, 42, and Caitlin Renee Steiner, 32, both of Fayetteville
Michael Allen Parks, 59, West Fork, and Sandra Kay Murr, 59, Springdale
David Wayne Reed, 26, and Haley Nicole Johnson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Ruiz Valdes, 42, and Rosita Trujillio, 48, both of Springdale
John Thomas Stonesifer, 27, and Arlett Mayte Ramirez Sagahon, 24, both of Fayetteville
Mason Clyde Wyatt III, 41, and Latrice Nicole Jenkins, 36, both of Springdale
Benjamin Keith Zamzow, 25, and Deva Leigh Deepak Bharne, 25, both of Springdale