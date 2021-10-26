2 pedestrians killed on roads in state

A 44-year-old Little Rock man died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a Little Rock street, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Zachary Triano was crossing the street in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue about 7:50 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 1998 Nissan, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, the report said. Little Rock police investigated.

A Jonesboro man died Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Marion Berry Parkway, according to another state police report.

Timothy Morgan, 59, stepped into the intersection against the traffic light at 9:08 p.m. and was hit by a 2013 GMC Acadia, according to the report. The vehicle had the green light and traveled through the intersection before hitting Morgan, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report. The Jonesboro Police Department investigated.