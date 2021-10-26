CAMPING: 8 creepy campsites to hit this October

Now is the time for haunted houses, ghost tours and Ouija boards. But for the brave outdoorsy types, it can also be the season for haunted camping.

A campsite puts you right out in the elements with the rest of the natural (or supernatural) world. Once the sun sets and darkness shrouds your tent or cabin, good luck distinguishing the various sounds as normal or paranormal.

If the idea of being terrified in the woods sounds right up your alley, check out these eight terrifying (and allegedly haunted) campsites.

◼️ Braley Pond, Va.

A popular retreat in George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, Braley Pond has a reputation for rattling campers. Some report getting nauseated upon arriving in the area, or seeing orbs of light and shadow figures. Some claim to hear laughter that can't be accounted for.

◼️ Mt. Doom Haunted Forest, Ala.

The name might have tipped you off, but the Mt. Doom Haunted Forest near Alabama's Rickwood Caverns State Park is not just known for its sprawling 200 acres of woodlands or views of the Appalachian Mountains.

"Strange occurrences seem to creep this way when those foggy plumes appear on the horizon," site host Doug wrote in his HipCamp listing. "I have a waiver you may need to sign when you arrive ... just sayin'!"

◼️ Holy Ghost Campground, N.M.

Legend has it that the Holy Ghost Campground in Santa Fe National Forest is haunted for myriad reasons. Some say a Catholic priest who died there in the 1700s wanders the area. Others say disappearing state troopers or car crashes are the reasons behind the creepy occurrences that take place in the campground's canyon.

◼️ Tilted Hill Ranch, Calif.

Those who camp at Tilted Hill Ranch can book a Haunted Hill custom experience during their visit. According to the host, this guided night hike through the manzanita- and oak-filled woods is not suitable for children.

◼️ Big Moose Lake, N.Y.

Steel your nerves before you head to camp at Big Moose Lake, where the spirit of Grace Brown wanders after her murder there in 1906. Some retrace Brown's last steps during their visit in hopes of seeing her ghost.

◼️ Antietam Creek Campground, Md.

On Sept. 17, 1862, the deadliest battle of the Civil War took place on Antietam Creek, leaving more than 23,000 soldiers dead, wounded or missing in action. Today, people claim you can feel a spirit energy in the area. A few miles from that battlefield is the Antietam Creek Campground, where visitors claim to have military ghost encounters.

◼️ Port Townsend, Wash.

Those afraid of heights, beware. Located on 10 acres of private forest, this military bunker was built into the hill of a 250-foot primitive bluff in 1939. With views of the Salish Sea, the bunker campsite is also close to Fort Worden Historical State Park, said to be home of the most haunted campsite in Washington state. First an army base, then a youth detention center, some say the park was used by worshippers of Satan to release demons into the area.

◼️ Holcomb Valley Campground, Calif.

About five miles from Big Bear Lake, Holcomb Valley Campground comes with a deeply disturbing backstory. The area was once home to a mining community in the 1800s that was plagued by Old West violence. Some say there was a killing a week at the Hangman's Tree. Campers can hike nearby to see where the cursed tree once stood and the resulting gravesites of those executed there.