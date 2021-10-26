Aussie punter commits to Arkansas

The University of Arkansas football team gained Australian punter Max Fletcher as it's 19th commitment on Monday.

Fletcher, 6-5, 171 pounds, of Melbourne, credited his pledge to the Hogs to special teams coordinator Scott Fountain

"First to Coach Fountain, as soon as I spoke to him I felt really comfortable, and he mentioned about the brotherhood that Coach [Sam] Pittman and the other coaches are building at Fayetteville," Fletcher said. "Also given the opportunity to play in the SEC, playing in such a great conference and playing against the best teams every week."

He becomes the Razorbacks second punter from Australia. Sam Irwin Hill punted for the Hogs in 2013-14. Arkansas sold him on Fayetteville and the fan base.

"The coaches also mentioned that Fayetteville is such a great place to live, and how the people are die hard Arkansas Razorback fans and how supportive the fans are," Fletcher said. "But mostly to Coach Fountain, he made my family feel comfortable about the decision to play football and study at the University of Arkansas which is the most important thing for me."

Fletcher works with Prokick Australia, an organization that claims to have trained five Ray Guy award winners and 17 All-Americans. Irwin Hill is also a product of Prokick Australia.

"Really talented guy and has a good strong leg," Prokick Australia Coach Nathan Chapman said. "Has the ability to flip the field and will can do all different types of kicks to keep those returners guessing. Max is a tall lad and once he fills out, then there's even more to come."

Recruiting Australia kickers is much different than American prospects.

"It is different to traditional American commits [that] you don't get 20 different offers," said Fletcher, who announced his commitment at 7:02 a.m. Australia time [3:02 p.m. Central]. "They [Prokick Australia] recommend a school and you build a relationship with the coaches. So they asked me about Arkansas, I spoke to Coach Fountain after, and I knew straight away I wanted to go to the University of Arkansas."

Fletcher and his brother Mason, who is a freshman punter at Cincinnati, are sons of Dustin Fletcher, who played in 400 games for Essendon over 23 years in the Australian Football League.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.