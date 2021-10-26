Bella Vista police officer dies from covid at age 38

BELLA VISTA -- A Bella Vista police officer died Saturday after being hospitalized with covid-19 since mid-September.

The Police Department gave the word on officer Christopher Cummins on Facebook on Saturday evening.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins," the department said.

Cummins, 38, started his law enforcement career in 2009. He'd worked for four other police departments, including Centerton, before joining the Bella Vista Police Department, according to his obituary.

A procession of officers escorted Cummins' body from Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville to a funeral home in Bella Vista late Saturday afternoon.

The Bella Vista community had rallied around Cummins, raising money for him while he remained in an intensive-care unit on a ventilator. A GoFundMe account raised $6,640 as of Monday afternoon.

Neighbors also gathered for a prayer vigil for Cummins, his family and his doctors on Northwest Medical Center's lawn on Sept. 20. That night, people also were invited to show their support and pray for Cummins in the Allen's Food Market parking lot.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"We offer our deepest condolences to Officer Cummins' family in this time of grief," Mayor Peter Christie said. "I also wish to truly thank our community for their support of Officer Cummins' family and loved ones, as well as for every officer of our Police Department.

"Each member of our Police Department is touched by this loss, and we appreciate our residents' continued backing of this department as they work through a difficult time."