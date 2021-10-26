Marriage Licenses

Kelton Ayers, 44, and Stephanie Childers, 36, both of Little Rock.

Gregory Cunningham, 61, and Castey Carter, 59, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Crowder, 31, and Lauren Chambers, 25, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Huffman, 26, and Jordan Hartwick, 25, both of Sherwood.

Cedric Hawkins, 31, and Brenda Garcia, 35, both of Woodland Hills, Calif.

Kristopher Yarbary, 35, and Marsha Guest, 34, both of Little Rock.

Steven Cranford, 50, and Jolyn Baugh, 42, both of Terrell, Texas.

Teryn Horton, 36, and Casey Williams, 39, both of Little Rock.

Kendall Williams, 43, and Cherai Rudley, 37, both of Little Rock.

Dominic Dosdall, 21, and Katlynn Miller, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Decarlos Buchanna, 28, and Ireasha Allen, 29, both of Little Rock.

Kenya Bradford, 30, and Chasity Moore, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Isaac Barger, 40, of North Little Rock and Corinne Beck, 35, of Florence, Ala.

Rodney Carr, 36, and Jennifer Shelton, 39, both of Jacksonville.

Erica Ferguson, 26, and Latavis Williams, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Javier Francisco Colarich, 33, and Lexus Raney, 25, both of Little Rock.

Wyatt McCool, 23, and Georgie MacDonald, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Kailee McCrown, 24, and Shawn Semple, 26, both of Little Rock.

Cecily Brock, 25, and Andrew Gillespie, 28, both of North Little Rock.

William Gibbs, 32, and Anna Green, 27, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Willingham, 39, and Charlotte Harris, 51, both of Little Rock.

Hayden Chenault, 27, and Bradley Merritt, 33, both of Little Rock.

Bayley Trautman, 23, and Brannen Tipton, 27, both of Maumelle.

Rebekah Csonka, 26, and Jeremy Jenkins, 33, both of Conway.

Terelle Wiggins, 31, and Terrell Shepherd, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Errol West, 41, and Tamber Mack, 27, both of Little Rock.

Cory Jackson, 27, and Jasmine Stasher, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3573. Nathan Harris v. Julie Harris.

21-3574. Rosetta Dunlap v. Todd Dunlap.

21-3575. John Henson v. Tippannee Waller-Henson.

GRANTED

20-1979. Jeffery Young v. Veronica Young.

21-2019. Margarette Hunter v. Matthew Clark Hunter III.

21-2486. Briana Winston v. Kevin Winston.

21-2976. Christina Zelaya v. Oscar Enrique Zelaya.