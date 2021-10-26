Early voting for Bentonville, Cedarville school board elections begins

Early voting begins today for school board seats in two Northwest Arkansas school districts.

Joe Quinn and Mike Swanson are running for the Bentonville School Board's Zone 7 seat, which covers southwest Bentonville and parts of Centerton, Rogers, Highfill and Cave Springs.

There is also an election for a seat on the Cedarville School Board. Tracy Mankins and Laura Willis are vying for the board's Position 2 seat.

School board positions are unpaid in Arkansas. The winners of the Nov. 2 election receive a five-year term.

In the Bentonville race, only those who live in Zone 7 -- which covers southwest Bentonville and parts of Centerton, Rogers, Highfill and Cave Springs -- are eligible to vote in this election. There are 14,140 registered voters in the zone, said Dana Caler of the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Eric White, Bentonville's board president, is running unopposed for Zone 3, which consists of parts of north and central Bentonville and east Centerton.

All other Bentonville ballots will contain only a question on the millage rate, which is not changing.

Early voting will be available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday and Monday at the Benton County clerk's offices at 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217, Bentonville; and 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

Voters visiting the Bentonville clerk's office, located in the county administration building, are asked to use the Second Street entrance, said Channing Barker, Benton County communications director. The East Central Avenue parking lot and entrance are closed for construction.

Election Day polls will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at these locations:

• Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Road, Bentonville

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

In the Cedarville election, early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, as well as Monday, at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren, according to the Crawford County Clerk's Office.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Cedarville First Baptist Church at 10744 Arkansas 59 North in Cedarville.