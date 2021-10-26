El Dorado killing under investigation

EL DORADO -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to the Union County sheriff's office, deputies responded at about 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire at a home on Wildwood Drive.

They found Chino Lovett, 24, of El Dorado lying on the porch, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lovett was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

He subsequently died while en route to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, deputies determined that Cadarris Kendrix, 32, of Little Rock and William Bernard Golden, 52, of El Dorado were suspects, according to the sheriff's office. Arrest warrants were issued for both men.

Kendrix has since surrendered to deputies. He is facing a charge of capital murder.

According to court records, Kendrix was previously sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the 2007 murder of 16-year-old Willie Shaw in El Dorado. Records on Kendrix's release weren't available.

Deputies are still searching for Golden, who is also facing charges of capital murder.

Golden is described by police as a Black man who is 5-feet-11-inches tall and who weighs about 180 pounds. Police say he may be driving either a mid-2000s black Chevrolet Tahoe or a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis, the color of which is unknown and which might be bearing Illinois tags.

Golden was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in 2009, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Golden's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (870) 864-1990.

The investigation into Lovett's killing is ongoing.