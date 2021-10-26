Electronic waterfowl guidebook available now

The 2021-22 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Waterfowl Guidebook will arrive soon at Game and Fish regional offices, nature centers and local sporting goods stores and license vendors throughout the state. An electronic version of the guidebook is also available for those who want to carry a copy on their smartphone or want to get a sneak peek at what's new for the season.

To get a copy of the guidebook added directly to a phone visit agfc.com, and click "Download the 2020-21 Waterfowl Hunting Guidebook" on the front page. The Adobe portable document format that downloads can be added to iBooks for iPhones or to the default reader for Android phones.

Notable changes for waterfowl hunters this year include:

• The electronic federal duck stamp price has increased to $29. The paper federal duck stamp still costs $25 and is available over-the-counter at any Game and Fish regional office, nature center or at any post office.

• All boat plugs must be removed before leaving the loading area at any water body in Arkansas. This regulation is to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species such as giant salvinia and zebra mussels. Waterfowl hunters also are encouraged to clean any vegetation from their hunting equipment before moving to a new hunting area to help prevent these species' spread as well.

• The youth blinds at Sheffield Nelson Dagmar Wildlife Management Area and Freddie Black Choctaw Island Wildlife Management Area west unit will be open to weekend hunting by drawn permit for youths, but will have an additional hunt day each Wednesday during duck season that adults may apply for and hunt without a youth present.

The onsite permit draw at Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays during duck season, has been replaced by an online draw application process. Hunters will no longer be restricted to designated holes on Saturday and Sunday hunts.

Visit www.agfc.com/guidebooks to download all hunting and fishing guidebooks.