Entire UA staff gets in on act

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman and his staff have ESPN 4-star junior prospect K.J. Lewis planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

"Everything is going great so far, everybody on the coaching staff is keeping in contact with me," Lewis said. "Texting me almost everyday. Sending me updates on what's going on and them getting started with the season. We're still trying to figure out a date for me to go down there and visit. But everything has been awesome. I think they're doing a great job in recruiting me and making me a major priority."

Lewis, 6-5, 200 pounds, of El Paso (Texas) Chapin is also rated ESPN's No. 12 shooting guard and No. 48 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

He's in communication with Musselman, assistants Clay Moser, Gus Argenal, Keith Smart and director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta. He said it's not the norm to have five staff members reaching out to him.

"It's really not, at least in my recruiting," Lewis said. "I know Arkansas is probably the most like consistent with the whole coaching staff reaching out. But for other colleges, it's like the head coach and the assistant."

Lewis has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, UCLA, Texas A&M, Kansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Memphis, Houston, TCU and others. He appreciates having so many Razorback staff members communicating with him.

"It means a lot," Lewis said. "I think it's making me I guess building relationships with everybody and building that trust."

He said Musselman and the staff believe adding him can help elevate the program.

"I could come in and continue to build on the progress and get them over the next level and hopefully winning a national championship in the '23 class," Lewis said. "Just telling me I fit their program perfectly."

Argenal and Smart have visited his school to watch him practice. The Arkansas staff having more than 70 years of NBA experience is a plus.

"Oh definitely does because they know what to takes for a player to get to the next level and how to develop them and I think that's why so many players in the '22 class are going to Arkansas," Lewis said.

Lewis and ESPN 5-star prospect and Hog commit Jordan Walsh are close friends.

"He's saying the same thing I'm saying, just the way they [Arkansas] recruit is totally different," Lewis said. "I think they know what they're doing. All the coaches reaching out and letting the guys know they're a priority. He [Walsh] said they have NBA experience. Not too many college coaching staffs have that many years of NBA experience."

He said Arkansas wants to use him as combo guard.

"So 1, 2 and sometimes the 3," Lewis said. "They said I'm physical and I can facilitate and score the ball when I need to. Versatile."

In addition to Arkansas, he's looking to make official visits to Memphis, UCLA and Ole Miss.

"And I think Houston in the spring," said Lewis, who has a 3.4 grade-point average.

