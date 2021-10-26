Governor issues judgeship intent for 10th District

Gov. Asa Hutchinson intends to appoint a deputy prosecutor, Christopher Carter of Yellville, as district court judge in the 10th Judicial District, which includes Baxter and Marion counties, Hutchinson announced Monday.

He has served as deputy prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit since 2003, according to a governor's office news release. Carter is replacing District Judge Jason Duffy, who resigned on Oct. 6.

Carter's term on the bench begins Nov. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Hutchinson said that Carter will make an exceptional judge.

"His distinguished legal background has provided him with experience that will be of great benefit to those in his court," the Republican governor said in the news release. "I'm grateful for his willingness to serve. I want to thank Judge Jason Duffy for his service to the people of Arkansas."

Carter said that he believes his experience will be of great benefit to those who appear in the district court of Marion and Baxter counties. He obtained a bachelor's degree in history from St. Mary's College of Maryland and a juris doctor from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.