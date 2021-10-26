DEAR READERS: With fall and winter weather on its way, now is the time to pull out your comforters to see if they need to be cleaned. Your cotton, synthetic and rayon comforters get dirty or might be stale from being stored in a closet. So first check the care labels to know exactly what you need to use to get them cleaned and the right way to do the job. Many comforters should be dry-cleaned.

If you see that they just need a fast fix, you can freshen the comforter in the dryer on the cool-air setting. Include a fabric-softener sheet for freshening.

But, if they need to be cleaned, first spot-treat stained or soiled comforters. Then wash for around five minutes in cold to warm water on the delicate cycle with detergent and oxygen bleach (if the label says it's OK). Dry comforters on a low heat (if OK) or hang to dry.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read your post about moving and would like to add a couple of tips.

I always pack a "first open" box with toiletries, bath and dish soap, toilet paper, towels and washcloths for everyone, and the locations of grocery stores and gas stations and anything else I don't want to search for when I arrive. I also pack a separate overnight bag, just in case. We moved every two to three years for decades, and now in my 70s we are readying ourselves for one last (we hope) move to our cabin.

By the way, all the changes that may happen in a move can be disorienting and cause some level of grief. The loss of familiarity can be more affecting than many of us realize, and knowing it's quite normal can be a help. Thanks for your kind column, Heloise.

-- Lynn D., Springfield, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I love making popcorn, but if it burns, the smell lingers for days in the microwave. How can I get rid of that awful odor?

-- A reader, via email

DEAR READER: To remove this stink, fill a large (4-cup) microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and ¼ cup white household vinegar. You can also sprinkle some of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Then allow it to remain inside for 10 to 15 minutes to cool down. Remove the bowl and wipe down the walls with a paper towel. Leave the door open to air it out.

DEAR HELOISE: I have done this for years, and I saw your hint for removing an ink stain. Take the cheapest hair spray you have and spray the ink spot. Blot with clean paper towels or a cloth. If it doesn't all come out, try again until it is gone. I have used this forever. My sister and I loved your mom, and you, too.

-- Shirlee in Ohio

DEAR READER: I have received lots of mail from readers who also use hair spray on ink stains, and find it effective to do the job of removing this stain.

DEAR HELOISE: Such great suggestions you shared on dryer safety from fires. One more to add is to have an annual service call by a professional dryer service company. They can completely check dryer vents and all areas of the dryer for safety. This will not only ensure our dryers are safe from fire, but ensure they are running efficiently with no vent buildup and actually save us money. Thanks so much for all you do to keep us informed in so many ways and areas.

-- Carolyn Bebee in Maine

