Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Human remains found at refuge identified

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:19 a.m.

Authorities have identified human remains recovered Saturday in the Pope County portion of Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

The remains have been identified as 17-year-old Savana Kathleen Elliot, according to a news release from the Pope County sheriff's office.

According to the release, the Yell County sheriff's office was notified of human remains found about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the refuge.

Upon their arrival, it was determined the remains were located in the Pope County portion of the refuge, the release stated. Pope County sheriff's investigators were notified and responded, according to the release.

Deputies posted to the Pope County sheriff's office Facebook page Saturday, asking the public for help identifying the female based on tattoos.

An autopsy is pending with the state Crime Laboratory, according to the release.

Print Headline: Human remains found at refuge identified

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT