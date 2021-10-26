Human remains found at refuge identified

Authorities have identified human remains recovered Saturday in the Pope County portion of Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

The remains have been identified as 17-year-old Savana Kathleen Elliot, according to a news release from the Pope County sheriff's office.

According to the release, the Yell County sheriff's office was notified of human remains found about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the refuge.

Upon their arrival, it was determined the remains were located in the Pope County portion of the refuge, the release stated. Pope County sheriff's investigators were notified and responded, according to the release.

Deputies posted to the Pope County sheriff's office Facebook page Saturday, asking the public for help identifying the female based on tattoos.

An autopsy is pending with the state Crime Laboratory, according to the release.