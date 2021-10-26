John Johnson Day honoring publisher set online Monday

A day honoring John H. Johnson, Arkansas City native and Johnson Publishing Co. leader, will be observed virtually.

The annual John H. Johnson Day observance will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The link to the event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84020631810?pwd=Ym8vdldUL2R5QWErTHJHS0lmcUZsdz09.

The Friends of John H. Johnson Museum, curators of John H. Johnson Day and John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will observe the day, according to a news release.

Three individuals will be recognized for exemplifying Johnson's leadership: Jesse L. Kearney, a Pine Bluff lawyer; Walter Leavy, writer and former Ebony magazine managing editor; and Barbara A. Lofton, assistant dean of the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business and director of the Dr. Barbara A. Lofton Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

Award-winning journalist Helaine Williams will be the host. A musical tribute will be performed by trumpeter Rodney Block. The event will also present a virtual tour of the Johnson museum.

John H. Johnson Day was established in Johnson's honor on April 16, 2019, during the 92nd General Assembly. Johnson was the founder, chairman, publisher and chief executive officer of Johnson Publishing Co. and Ebony and Jet magazines.

Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

Jesse L. Kearney