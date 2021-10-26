Knowledge impresses

Philip Martin is one of your best writers, and I appreciate him. He tackles a variety of topics with his accessible prose, so I always read articles with his byline, certain that I will learn something. He also demonstrates an impressive knowledge of music and film in his reviews.

Thanks to him and to you for his contributions to the paper.

SUSAN SNELL

Farmington

Our moral compass

Our existence as decent human beings challenges us all to examine our motives as to why we are still on the top side of this Earth.

We, in this "home of the brave, land of the free," seemingly have forgotten that it is "home of the free because of the brave." I served as a proud American in the United States Marine Corps, a Purple Heart recipient of a war that served some to make money at the expense of American lives.

We have lost our moral compass in America. What I saw on Jan. 6 was an awakening for all of us that have a desire to live in a democratic society. God help us all.

JACKIE PAUL JOHNSON

Scott

Greenberg memories

The first line of your Oct. 23 editorial--"It was wholly a pleasure to get your correspondence, Dear Reader"--brought back good memories of the great Paul Greenberg. And you captured his style throughout the piece.

Very nice.

JACKSON JONES

Harrell

Lesson in economics

I do not know Nancy Conley, but I do know she probably failed economics and certainly wouldn't have passed my class. Senators Cotton and Boozman, who both voted against raising the debt ceiling, in no way harmed the credit of the United States, nor did it imply any unwillingness to pay our current debt.

It seems left-wing ideologues do not understand the issue and use fact-free info from The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Associated Press and social media. I believe these organizations are not factual, truthful nor friends of our country, and they hate our Constitution. They are the Democrat Party propaganda arm like Pravda, where truth has no value.

Let me enlighten you about the debt limit. Raising the debt limit is exactly like obtaining another credit card when the first one reaches its limit; that action will not pay off the old debt and will continue to degrade our country's financial worthiness.

Inadequate control of spending necessitates borrowing cash to allow for level spending caused by cyclical annual income, which only funds essential operations. Nonessential items include much of the White House payroll; how appropriate!

Our government receives $3.8 trillion annually in taxes and spends far more, which is the reason for our obscene focus on more debt and questionable spending. There is not one excess dollar to pay current obligations let alone the current extravagant Democrat spending plan which will not pay for itself.

The U.S. can continue to pay for those federal obligations deemed essential including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the interest on the national debt (We only pay interest, not principal). The above obligations represent two-thirds of federal spending and need amending to put them on a self-funding basis.

DENNIS BOSCH

Hot Springs

About the use of force

Joe McCarthy and congressional Republicans tore the country apart investigating persons whom they only alleged wish to control the government by force.

Now, Kevin McCarthy and congressional Republicans wish to block an investigation into persons who actually tried to control the government by force. Their excuse is that such an investigation is "only political."

Of course, that is what such an investigation would be trying to find out. However, the Republican Party has now taken two positions on the use of force to control government. Would it clarify whether it is for or against the use of force to govern?

OTTO HENRY ZINKE

Fayetteville