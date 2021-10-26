Sections
Man arrested after body found inside Phillips County home, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:24 a.m.
An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a man believed to be his father was found dead inside a home near Helena-West Helena, state police said Monday.

The Phillips County sheriff’s office requested state police assistance around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in gaining entry to a residence at 621 Ridgemont Road, northeast of the city, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Jewell Wade Tucker had barricaded himself inside the home after a local ambulance had been called there, state police said. Inside the home, paramedics found a dead man who was believed to be Tucker’s 76-year-old father, the release states.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Tucker was taken into custody by troopers, and was being held on warrants for abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the release.

Authorities said the state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of the man’s death.

