Rollover crash kills Beech Grove man, authorities say

A 59-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his vehicle struck several fence posts and flipped over in Greene County, authorities said.

Brett Wayne Gibson, 59, of Beech Grove was driving a 2016 GMC north at 2224 Greene County 609 around 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash report from the Greene County sheriff’s office.

The GMC left the road and hit several fence posts before striking an embankment, according to the report. The vehicle flipped over before coming to a final rest roughly 50 feet from the road, deputies said.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 519 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.