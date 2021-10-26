New holiday assistance dates set

For families unable to participate in the regularly scheduled sign-up times, the Salvation Army will offer additional registration for its annual Christmas/Angel Tree Drive on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29.

Registration will be held from 9-11:45 a.m and 1:15-3:15 p.m. each day at the Salvation Army's community center gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave.

Only children 12 years of age and younger are eligible. A birth certificate is required for each child that is registered, along with clothing and shoe sizes. No children will be allowed at the registration, the spokesman said.

Only the head of household or designee with written approval will be allowed to register. Proof of identification, proof of income and proof of residence (utility bills) are required.

Masks are required. Social distancing and the Arkansas Department of Health directives will be followed.

TOPPS to host food giveaway event

TOPPS won't give away food the second Tuesday in November, but will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution instead.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway will be held Nov. 20 at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone.

The drive through distribution will remain in effect. The mentoring program students will be present and caution must be used when children are present, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center's apostle and pastor, Craig and Sheryl Banks; Pine Bluff Police Department; the Rev. and Mrs. Anthony Howard, pastor and wife at Kings Highway Baptist Church; Mr. and Mrs. Randy Green, ER Green LLC; Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Arkansas Food Bank, Calvary Baptist Church at Little Rock and TOPPS board of directors.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) is a non-profit agency.

White Hall PWA sets fundraisers

The Progressive Women's Association of White Hall are planning fundraisers.

Raffle tickets for a chance at a quilt and an afghan are now underway and can be purchased at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road.

The quilt was made by PWA member Mary Ann Davis and her quilting group, and the afghan was made by member Linda Hurd. Their donated pieces will be on display at the museum next week, according to a spokesman.

Tickets are $2 each or three tickets for $5, said Brenda Doucey, PWA newsletter publisher and a member.

The drawing for the raffle is slated for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and the money raised will go into the nonprofit's 2021 Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

Boys & Girls Club sets Fall Fest date

The community is invited to Kingdom Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 W. Short Reeker St. Admission is free.

The family event will include games and prizes and refreshments including snow cones, hot dogs and hamburgers. Covid-19 protocols will be enforced, according to a news release.

The fest is a Kingdom Outreach Initiative in partnership with Kingdom of God Ministries. Details: facebook.com/kogpinebluff.

Altheimer to host Trunk or Treat

Trunk or treat event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in front of Altheimer City Hall. The event will include DJ Ice Man Lamar Dendy and various vendors, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to park and walk through the event. All children are asked to be accompanied by adults and everyone is asked to wear masks. Sponsors include the Altheimer mayor, City cCouncil, library and residents.

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat set

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., will host a trunk or treat drive through event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. "All you have to do is pull up, pop your trunk and then drive off with your treats," a spokesman said. The youth department is sponsoring the event.