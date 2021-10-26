Cowboys owner set

to speak at banquet

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be the keynote speaker Dec. 3 at the Little Rock Regional Chamber's annual banquet.

Jones, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will discuss elements of his business career journey, as well as reflect on the changes he has seen and led within the sports business along with perspective on what lies ahead for sports in America.

The native Arkansan is a recognized expert in the areas of sports marketing, promotion and development.

"Jerry has deep ties to Arkansas and North Little Rock, and we look forward to welcoming him back and getting his perspective on the business of sports in America," said John Burgess, chairman of the chamber.

The chamber's 156th annual banquet is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tables and tickets are available by calling 501-377-6040.

-- Andrew Moreau

Passenger numbers

rise at state airports

At Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, the number of passengers continued to increase in September but the total remained below the the levels it saw before the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 153,728 passengers went through the state's largest airport last month, almost double the 77,701 it saw in September 2020. But the total represented a 16% decline from the 183,725 passengers Clinton National saw in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2021, the airport saw a total of 1,197,179 passengers, a 66.5% increase over the 719,022 passengers that come through in the same period a year ago.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill, the state's second-largest airport, also continued to see a strong recovery from pandemic lows last year.

It saw 122,063 passengers come and go in September, a 141% jump from the same month in 2020. Through the first nine months of the year, 827,385 passengers have gone through Northwest Arkansas National, a 51.5% increase from the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

State index climbs

to 750.82, up 12.27

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 750.82, up 12.27.

"New record highs for the Dow Jones ... and S&P 500 on Monday, as investors prepare for this week's heavy earnings season with bellwethers in multiple sectors poised to announce results," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services rose 6.6%. Dillard's shares rose 3.4%. Simmons First National Corp. shares rose o.35%. The bank holding company is set to release its quarterly earnings report this morning.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.