Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Crystal Cameron, 41, of 2970 Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cameron was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Tamika Burks Reed, 33, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Reed was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Bella Vista

• Paul Arnold, 39, of 23 Hambleton Drive, Bella Vista was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Arnold was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kimberly Kreeger, 48, of 1604 Little Flock Drive, Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Kreeger was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Shane Sipes, 41, of 729 N. Rupple Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sipes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Roger Williams, 35, of 11550 Ed Edwards Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering, aggravated residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Lincoln

• Paul Metcalf, 33, of 15132 Lincoln Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Metcalf was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Wallace Andrade, 57, of 1620 W. Mitchell St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Andrade was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Zachary Myers, 31, of 34381 S. 560 Road, Jay, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Myers was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Andres Ballesteros, 20, of 501 N. 4oth St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ballesteros was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Luis Cardenas, 34, of 2620 Yorkshire Circle, B, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Cardenas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Bobby Wallace, 49, of 1661 E. U.S. 412 in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Wallace was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.