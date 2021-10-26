NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are migrating from the Beaver Dam area upstream into the midlake area.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers will be moving south as the water cools. Stripers are scattered, so it's good to try different areas from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Brood minnows are the best bait from the surface to 30 feet deep.

Walleye fishing is fair with nightcrawler rigs trolled behind a bottom bouncer 20 to 30 feet deep. They can also be caught by locating walleye with electronics and working a jig and minnow combination near the fish.

Crappie are biting well from Prairie Creek park to Hickory Creek park. Fish 20 to 30 feet deep near brush piles and trees. For black bass fishing, try top-water lures at dawn. Go with plastic worms or jig and pigs later in the day. Average surface water temperature is in the high 60s and low 70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports catfish are biting well on chicken liver. Bluegill fishing is slow.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy suggests fishing for trout with trout dough bait, trout eggs or small spoons. Fishing is good on all seven miles of the tailwater, especially around Houseman Access.

Fishing is best early. On sunny days, concentrate on the deep pools.

For walleye, head downstream to Holiday Island and troll with Flicker Shads that run 10 to 15 feet deep.

Power generation has been mainly at midafternoon, creating high water and faster flow.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass are biting plastic worms. Crappie can be caught in shallow water from the public fishing dock. Black and yellow jigs are good to use. Bluegill are biting worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said few people are fishing. Best bet is for catfish with any type of catfish bait, such as nightcrawlers or stink bait. Try minnows for crappie.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting at all Bella Vista lakes. The top lures are crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms and Alabama rigs.

Catfish are biting nightcrawlers or cut bait. Try for bluegill 10 to 15 feet deep with worms. For crappie, fish rock ledges 10 to 12 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting top-water lures at dawn and dusk. Later in the day and at night, go with plastic worms and other soft plastic lures in dark colors.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass early with square-bill crank baits or top-water lures. Rat-L-Traps, plastic worms or plastic lizards are good later in the day.

Illinois River

Black bass are biting tube baits, Rebel Wee Crawfish lures, grubs and buzz baits, according to Stroud. Fishing is best in low water.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with crank baits and top-water lures. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, plastic worms, jig and pigs, spinner baits and top-water lures. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks..

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass fishing is tough in the cooling water. Good areas to try are along banks with a mix of gravel and rock.

Try a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep. Use a swim bait for suspended fish that are chasing shad over deep water. Football jigs are good to use 18 to 20 feet deep. Flip a spider jig in the shade of docks three to 10 feet deep.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff