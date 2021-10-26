NWA outdoor briefs

Camp cooks share tips

A free Dutch oven cooking demonstration is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Educators at the center will prepare a variety of recipes using Dutch ovens and cooking over open fires. Cooks will share their techniques, let people sample the finished dishes and provide recipes to take home. Registration is not required.

Hike circles Lake Alma

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Nov. 4 on the Lake Alma Loop Trail near Alma. The hike is 4.5 miles with one creek crossing. Water shoes are recommended.

Meet at 9 a.m. at North Mountain Grove Road at Lake Alma. Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. For more information visit bvhikingclub.com.

Meador wins Elite Classic

Steven Meador won the two-day Beaver Lake Elite Series Classic end of season tournament held Oct. 16-17. His two-day catch of 10 bass weighed 26.77 pounds. Meador weighed five bass at 14.92 pounds on day one and five at 11.85 on day two.

Nicky Parson placed second with 10 bass at 23.37 pounds. Justin Hoffman was third with 10 bass at 22.79 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with 10 bass, were: fourth, Ronnie Eldridge, 22.66; fifth, Kirk McClelland, 21.88; sixth, Marcus Brandenburg, 21.01; seventh, Tony Parsley, 20.83; eighth, Jonathan Luigs, 19.69; ninth, David Louks, 19.61; 10th, Mark Mahaffey, 18.56.

Justin Fox had big bass on day one with a 6.29-pound largemouth bass. Ronnie Eldridge had day two big bass at 5.07 pounds. Productive lures in the tournament included top-water lures, plastic worms, jigs and drop-shot rigs, said James Whittle, tournament director.

Elk center extends hours

The Ponca Elk Education Center observes extended hours through mid-November during prime elk viewing season in the Buffalo National River area.

Elk are commonly seen in meadows in the Ponca and Boxley areas mornings and evenings. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Nov. 21. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays after that.

The center staff provides information about Arkansas' elk herd that numbers about 600 animals. Several hands-on exhibits about elk and other wildlife are featured.

Address is 4642 Arkansas 43 in Ponca. For details call the center at 870-861-2432.

Eagle cruises set sail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will resume eagle-viewing cruises on Beaver Lake this fall. Cruises were canceled last year.

Trips are limited to 12 passengers who pre-pay for reservations by calling the visitor center at (479) 789-5000 or stopping by the center. Cost is $15 plus tax for passengers 13 and older, or $7.50 plus tax for youngsters age 6 to 12.

Trips leave at 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, November through February, on the park's pontoon boat docked at Rocky Branch Marina. The first cruise is Nov. 6. Some weekday trips are scheduled over the holidays.

Trips last 90 minutes to two hours. There is no restroom on the boat. Cruises visit parts of the lake where bald eagles are commonly seen. A guide is aboard each cruise to answer questions about bald eagles and the wildlife at Beaver Lake.

For details call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

Effort recycles fishing line

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service aims to keep fishing line out of the environment with its fishing line recycling effort, Adopt-A-Bin.

Volunteers are needed to maintain fishing line recycling bins installed around the region by removing waste fishing line anglers place in the bins and sending it in for recycling. People may also build bins and install them with guidance from the extension service.

Fishing line is extremely harmful to wildlife, which can become tangled in discarded line. It is also harmful to the lower units of outboard motors and propellers.

Information is available at www.uaex.uada.edu/fishingline. For more details contact Meghan Post, mpost@uada.edu.