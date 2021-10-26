Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Texas Tech fires Wells

Texas Tech fired Coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired. The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced the move and said offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Texas Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Harsin mum on vax status

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin declined to address his vaccination status days after the university imposed a mandate requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated for covid-19. The university mandate, which went into effect Friday, imposes a Dec. 8 deadline for employees to be vaccinated or they could face termination. Harsin has declined to say whether he's vaccinated since reporters first asked at SEC Media Days in July. "I'm aware of the new policy," he said Monday. "I appreciate you have to ask the question and understand it, but it doesn't change ... I mean, the executive order, all those things, it doesn't change the fact that I'm not going to discuss any individual's decision or status on the vaccine or anyone else's including my own, like I said before. So from the beginning, I think I've made it clear that that wasn't something that I was going to talk about or discuss. I wasn't going to go down that road and don't feel like right now that's any different." Washington State fired football Coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Oct. 18 for for refusing a state vaccination mandate for employees.

S. Carolina QB out

South Carolina's graduate assistant coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The team said in a statement Noland would have the procedure today and be available for the Gamecocks' next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 SEC) is off this week. Noland turned in his whistle for a spot on the roster in August when starting quarterback Luke Doty sustained a foot injury. Noland started the first three games before Doty took over in the middle of South Carolina's 40-13 loss at Georgia. Doty started the next four games until he re-injured his foot and Noland entered on the final drive to lead a game-winning TD drive in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt. Doty had season-ending surgery on his foot last week. South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer has said Noland will be the starting quarterback going forward. Noland has completed 39 of 67 passes for 512 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Former NFL official dies

Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL on-field umpire and then as a replay official, died Sunday. He was 71. The league confirmed Monday that Madsen, who had worked the Kansas City-Tennessee game, died on his way home. Madsen, 71, was driving home to Weldon Spring, Mo., when he had an apparent medical issue. Police were first called at 4:46 p.m. Central about an SUV stalled in a lane on Interstate 65 North with the driver unconscious. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Monday that officers broke open a window, removed Madsen from the vehicle and performed chest compressions until the fire department arrived. Madsen was taken to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital where he died. Madsen joined the NFL officiating staff as an umpire in 1997 and worked on the field through the 2008 season. He worked in replay from 2009. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.

BASKETBALL

Baylor guard tears ACL

Baylor freshman guard Langston Love tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage and will miss the entire season for the No. 8 Bears, who are the defending national champions. The school said Monday that the 6-5, 210-pound Love will have surgery to repair the injury and redshirt this season. He is expected to make a full recovery and make his Bears debut next year. Coach Scott Drew said Love suffered the injury when driving to the basket in the second half of a private scrimmage against Texas A&M. Love had scored 13 points before getting hurt. "Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season," Drew said. "While we're disappointed he won't have that opportunity, he's a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he'll work hard and come back stronger than ever." Baylor opens the season at home on Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word.

TENNIS

Murray wins in Vienna

Andy Murray earned his first victory against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria. Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes. It was the Brit's first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020, and his first win of the season against a player ranked in the top 20. Murray won the tournament on both his previous appearances -- in 2014 and 2016. The result was a blow to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals. Hurkacz currently holds the eighth and last slot, but has only a slim lead over Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie, who also both play in Austria this week. Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin. Berrettini didn't face a break point in the match and broke Popyrin at 3-2 in the second set before closing out the win on his first match point.

FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, in this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo. Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)