100 years ago

Oct. 26, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- B. C. Wallace, former employee of the local post office, arrested yesterday on a charge of aiding prisoners to escape, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court today, and was sentenced to 18 months in the penitentiary by Judge W. B. Sorrels. Wallace was indicted at the September session of the Grand Jury for the theft of merchandise from the Harrison Produce Company. He furnished bond early last week, but was arrested again yesterday on the charge that he had smuggled four hacksaws into the county jail, with which the prisoners were to saw their way to liberty, kill the warden and assistant warden, and make their escape.

50 years ago

Oct. 26, 1971

• The Arkansas Supreme Court Monday reversed the convictions of Elmer Eugene Franklin and Loyd Allen Reid for burglary of the Bank of Chidester, on the ground that their constitutional right to effective legal counsel was denied because their attorney was drunk at the trial. The majority opinion said that there was testimony by "jurors" that clearly indicated that appellants' attorney was intoxicated and had a bottle in his pocket. Several of them observed his condition and stated that the lawyer was somewhat incoherent, and his hair and clothing disheveled, was unexplainably absent from the courtroom on several occasions while the trial was in progress, and that he often could not be either heard or understood when he talked.

25 years ago

Oct. 26, 1996

• Some cities are still allowing open burning despite last year's ruling by the attorney general that the fire prevention code, which allowed burn permits, is superseded by the pollution control code set out by the Department of Pollution Control and Ecology. Open burning has been illegal in Arkansas since 1972 except in cases of agricultural operations, use of related equipment, barbecues or outdoor fireplaces, land clearing, road construction, and incinerators. Randall Mathis, pollution control director, said the 1972 air code had a provision that said no one could burn yard waste who had access to solid waste collection and disposal.

10 years ago

Oct. 26, 2011

• Little Rock's newest public high school building has enabled the city's oldest charter school to meet its state-set enrollment cap of 600 students this year, with room to grow later to 1,000, LISA Academy Superintendent Cuneyt Akdemir said Tuesday. The new $6 million building at 23 Corporate Hill Drive off West Markham Street in west Little Rock sits next door to the original school that that had become too small for a growing enrollment. LISA, an acronym for Little Scholars of Arkansas, was established in 2004 as a college preparatory independently run, state-approved charter school that emphasizes math, science, Spanish and Turkish, and academic competitions.