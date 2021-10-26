Pilots' leave costly, United tells judge

United Airlines Inc. said it's spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to put unvaccinated pilots on paid leave because their colleagues "refuse to risk their safety" by flying with them.

The airline disclosed the figure in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth. United is asking U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman not to extend a temporary restraining order he imposed earlier this month on the vaccination mandate the airline announced for all U.S. employees in August.

Pittman's order, under which United can't place on unpaid leave any unvaccinated worker with a religious or medical objection to the mandate, is causing "irreparable" financial harm and should not be extended, United said.

The plaintiffs want the mandate blocked for the duration of the court case. United argues that it will never recoup the money it's spending even if it wins the case, while the pilots would get "money damages and retroactive seniority if they ultimately prevail on the merits."