Play lets audience play along

It's a fun romp ... with a murderous twist -- just in time for Halloween.

"You Have The Right To Remain Dead" is a production of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas that theatergoers will "thoroughly enjoy," said its director, Martin Carty.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater at the center's ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

The 90-minute farcical comedy written by Pat Cook asks theatergoers for their help in solving a mystery when the character Fat Daddy is murdered.

There are plenty of comedic twists and turns along the way, said Morgun Henson, the center's communications and development coordinator.

"Audience members are encouraged to dress in costumes," Henson said. "ASC will host a costume contest during the Friday and Saturday night performances, and the winner each night will receive a gift basket."

Carty also serves as the play's narrator, Harnell Chesterton.

"I think it will be a lot of fun and people will enjoy it," Carty said.

Because of the nature of this live performance, Carty said the action and dialogue must move at a fast pace, and as in any style of comedy, it's critical. Still, the words aren't spoken so quickly that audience members miss key points and clues.

It's a fine balance, said Carty, who has 26 years of experience as director, stage manager and more at the arts center.

As with the Chinese box literary device, "You Have The Right To Remain Dead" is "a play within a play," Carty said.

It's tricky to deploy successfully.

In addition to the usual willingness to suspend disbelief, the audience must consent to becoming willing participants in the performance when an on-set murder is discovered and law enforcement is called to investigate.

It's here that the play morphs into an "almost" real-life "whodunit?" The original performance is stopped and the investigator asks actors -- now using their real names -- and ticketholders alike for help.

"At one point, the entire audience is under arrest," Carty said.

Like the Black Box Theater's first performance, September's "The Miracle Worker," it will be a short run, with only three performances.

Also, it's an intimate setting.

Carty said that during the intermission of the two-act play, a "prop table is set out with all of the clues and the audience gets to come down and look at all the clues and see if they can figure out what's going on."

"It can be a real interactive experience," he said.

Tickets are $13 for arts center members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students, and may be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, and all attendees are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking. Details: www.asc701.org.