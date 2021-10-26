Sections
Shooting of two in Siloam Springs leads to man's arrest

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A Siloam Springs man was taken into custody following an alleged shooting in the Patriot Park subdivision.

Valentin Tejada-Solano, 49, was arrested in connection with battery in the first degree on Sunday. Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Police Department.

One victim was taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Springdale and the other was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, Spicer said.

Tejada-Solano was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

