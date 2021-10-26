State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Arkansas-Mississippi State time set

After the University of Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) has a bye week on Saturday, the Razorbacks will play Mississippi State at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State (4-4, 2-2) plays Kentucky on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

-- Bob Holt

ASU-Appalachian State time announced

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Monday that ASU's penultimate home contest of 2021 will kick off at 1 p.m. as the Red Wolves host Appalachian State on Nov. 6. The game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.

Although the Red Wolves and Mountaineers have been Sun Belt mates since 2014, this will be the fifth time they've met in conference play -- ASU's lone victory came in 2015 at Appalachian State.

The Red Wolves will play three of their next four games on the road, going to South Alabama Saturday before trips to Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 13 and Georgia State on Nov. 20. ASU closes its season with a home matchup against Texas State on Nov. 27.

Sun Belt to welcome Southern Miss

A joint news conference between the Sun Belt and Southern Mississippi is set for 3:30 p.m. today as the Sun Belt Conference will announce the Golden Eagles as its newest member. The news conference will feature Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett and the school's athletic director, Jeremy McClain, per a league release.

Southern Miss was a founding member of Conference USA, but it will depart the league it's been a part of since 1995 as part of a mass exodus. Last week, the American Athletic Conference announced that it was adding Alabama-Birmingham, UNC-Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio -- all current Conference USA members.

The Golden Eagles are not the only program on the verge of joining the Sun Belt, of which Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are members. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, Yahoo and The Athletic, have indicated that James Madison, Old Dominion and Marshall could soon receive invitations to the Sun Belt, which would give the conference 14 football-playing members.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA players earn weekly honor

Four University of Central Arkansas football players won Atlantic Sun Conference weekly awards Monday following the team's performance in a 49-38 win against Lamar on Saturday.

Running back Darius Hale (offense), defensive end Logan Jessup (defense), punter Chandler Caughron (special teams) and running back Kylin James (freshman) were tabbed the conference's players of the week.

Hale had a career-high 253 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries. It was the second-best in school history behind Blake Veasley's 292 yards against Lamar in 2015. Hale's now 17th in the FCS in total rush yards (644). His 4 scores against Lamar also bumped his rushing touchdown total on the year to 13, tied for the best in the FCS.

Jessup, a Wynne native, had a team-leading 11 tackles and registered 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Jessup is fourth on the team in total tackles, but has a team-leading 5 sacks.

Caughron punted three times, averaging 47.5 yards per punt.

James, a Dumas native, notched his first career 100-yard rushing performance, finishing with 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also completed one pass for 42 yards and a touchdown.

-- Adam Cole

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UA's Hunter earns weekly honor

University of Arkansas senior defender Bryana Hunter was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Hunter provided pressure on both ends, recording a combined 180 minutes against No. 19 Auburn and Mississippi State.

She notched a combined five shots, with three of them on goal, and connected on a shot in the 69th minute against Mississippi State, helping the No. 4 Razorbacks secure the victory and claim the SEC regular-season title outright.

GOLF

UA women fifth at The Ally

The second-ranked University of Arkansas women's team shot a 1-under 287 on Monday to sit in fifth place after the opening round of The Ally at Old Waverly in West Point, Miss.

UA sophomore Miriam Ayora, playing as an individual, posted a collegiate-best round five-under 67 and is in third place. Sophomore Kajal Mistry and junior Julia Gregg are tied for 15th after carding 1-under 71s.

Junior Ela Anacona finished the day tied for 21st with an even-par 72 in her second event of the season, and senior Brooke Matthews shot a 2-over 74.

Alabama leads with a 10-under 278, followed by Florida, Texas A&M and TCU.

SAU men sit in 13th place

The Southern Arkansas University men's team opened its final tournament of the fall with a 295 and is in 13th place in the 21-team field at the Tulsa Cup in Tulsa.

Senior Roman Timmerman and freshman Tyler Garrett are tied for eighth individually.

Rogers State University leads the field with a 281. Central Missouri is second, followed by Henderson State University and Harding University. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is tied for 10th with the Rogers State B team.

ATU men seventh in Georgia

The top-ranked Arkansas Tech University men finished the opening day at 1-over 287 and are tied for seventh after two rounds at the Southern Tide Intercollegiate in Milton, Ga.

Andre Jacobs and Santiago De La Fuente lead the Wonder Boys. Jacobs shot a 5-under 139 to tier for third, and De La Fuente fired two rounds of 2-under 70 to tie for sixth.

Carson-Newman is in the lead with a 2-under 566, followed by South Carolina-Aiken and Barry.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services