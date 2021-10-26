Super Quiz: Long Films with Short Titles

Elizabeth Taylor plays the title role in this 1963 extravaganza.

A 1960 film about a slave revolt against the Roman Republic.

James Cameron's 1997 epic disaster-romance film.

In this 1996 film, the prince of Denmark finds that his father has been murdered.

Spike Lee's 1992 bio-pic stars Denzel Washington in the title role.

A 1979 adaptation of Thomas Hardy's "Tess of the d'Urbervilles."

A 1999 film with interlocking stories about characters in the San Fernando Valley.

Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton play the titular socialists in this 1981 epic film.