Super Quiz: Long Films with Short Titles

Elizabeth Taylor plays the title role in this 1963 extravaganza.
A 1960 film about a slave revolt against the Roman Republic.
James Cameron's 1997 epic disaster-romance film.
In this 1996 film, the prince of Denmark finds that his father has been murdered.
Spike Lee's 1992 bio-pic stars Denzel Washington in the title role.
A 1979 adaptation of Thomas Hardy's "Tess of the d'Urbervilles."
A 1999 film with interlocking stories about characters in the San Fernando Valley.
Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton play the titular socialists in this 1981 epic film.
Ben Kingsley's performance in this 1982 bio-pic made him a star.
ANSWERS:
"Cleopatra"
"Spartacus"
"Titanic"
"Hamlet"
"Malcolm X"
"Tess"
"Magnolia"
"Reds"
"Gandhi"